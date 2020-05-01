Chapter NY Presents Online Exhibition PRESENT IN ABSENSE
Chapter NY has announced its second online exhibition, Present in absence, including works by artists Clémentine Bruno, Jesse Darling, Adam Gordon, Ryan Mrozowski, and Stella Zhong.
These artist practices all reference dominant, art historical or institutional, methods of visual representation. Through various processes of decontextualization-and in diverse media including painting, photography and video-they subvert the familiar, finding presence in void spaces and absent subjects. Their ghostly forms, obscured imagery, abstracted still lives, vacant landscapes, and fictive environments acknowledge and resist established frameworks for passive visual consumption.
Clémentine Bruno engages with painting's mythologized history, complicating the notion of painting as an ideological enactment of subjectivity. She uses painting as a tool to question the cultural capital of artistic labor, appropriating and displacing art historical elements to unveil and subvert its hegemonic discourse. Her unceremonious representations prompt an experience unmoored by language.
Jesse Darling's multi-disciplinary practice considers how bodily subjects are initially formed and continuously reformed through sociopolitical influences. JD draws on their own experience as well as the narratives of history and counter-history. Their work merges and recontextualizes manmade objects, fictional characters, and mythical symbols to reveal their precarity.
Adam Gordon centers his multi-disciplinary practice on the framing of personal experience. Shifting between paintings, totalizing installations, constructed encounters, and video, his work trains our attention towards everyday existence.
Ryan Mrozowski's practice engages seriality and repetition to reveal unexpected nuance in forms derived from the natural world. He manipulates banal, easily recognizable subjects with painterly interventions that depart from conventional representational methods. His imaginative tableaus question the normalcy of our everyday reality.
Stella Zhong's activated objects, observed happenings, and built environments operate independently from earth's draw. She excavates tiny interruptions embedded in the smooth infinite. With a trust in the unknown, her work is a humble resistance to logic and definition.
For more information please contact: info@chapter-ny.com.
