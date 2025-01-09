Cellist Misha Quint and Pianist Alexei Volodin Team Up at Carnegie Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cellist Misha Quint and acclaimed pianist Alexei Volodin - two soloists - team up in a dynamic duo for a program of French masterworks in Paris Mirages at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall on January 23rd at 8PM. The concert is presented by InterHarmony International Music Festival as part of its iconic InterHarmony Concert Series.

This concert marks a powerful collaboration between two Russian-born artists who have made their homes in the USA and Spain, respectively. Misha Quint, known for tackling the most technically demanding cello repertoire with passion and flair, and Alexei Volodin, celebrated for his poetic artistry and masterful technique, began performing chamber music together at the InterHarmony International Music Festival in Acqui Terme, Italy, five years ago. Their upcoming recital reflects the repertoire of their anticipated CD release, offering a fresh interpretation of these evocative works.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

"Paris Mirages" offers a glimpse into the vibrant and transformative era of Fin-de-Siècle Paris, where composers like Debussy, Franck, Fauré, and Ravel redefined the boundaries of musical expression. This period, marked by unparalleled artistic innovation, bridged the late Romantic era with the dawn of modernism, weaving new textures, harmonies, and cultural influences into the fabric of music.

The program highlights works that exemplify the close-knit relationships between composers and the virtuoso performers of their time. These connections shaped the interpretations, transcriptions, and legacies of the pieces presented, offering an intimate look at a historical moment when collaboration and creativity flourished. Quint and Volodin's interpretations breathe new life into these masterpieces, connecting the avant-garde spirit of the past with modern audiences.

PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS

Gabriel Fauré: Élégie, Op. 24

Dedicated to cellist Jules Loeb, Élégie stands as one of Fauré's most poignant works, combining haunting lyricism with profound emotional depth. Though originally intended as part of a larger sonata, the piece evolved into a standalone treasure of the cello repertoire. Pablo Casals later premiered its orchestral arrangement, cementing its place in history.

César Franck: Violin Sonata in A Major (Arranged for Cello and Piano)

Franck's Violin Sonata, beloved for its cyclic structure and radiant melodies, was adapted for cello by Jules Delsart with the composer's blessing. This adaptation retains the emotional intensity and technical brilliance of the original, showcasing Franck's genius for intertwining thematic ideas into a cohesive, lyrical narrative.

Claude Debussy: Nocturne et Scherzo

Debussy could have written Nocturne et Scherzo while spending the summer with the von Meck family in Switzerland as resident pianist and private tutor. This was the same Nadezhda von Meck, known for being Tchaikovsky's patron and close correspondent. Debussy incipiently scored Nocturne et Scherzo for von Meck's resident violinist, but after a single performance which Debussy accompanied himself, he decided to rework the piece for cello. This piece vanished from public record, was rediscovered in the 1970's, Rostropovich presented the first public performance. It is deceptively depicted as 2 pieces, but it is only one. There is debate about whether the Nocturne was lost or whether Nocturne et Scherzo is meant to be a linked piece, like Chopin made with his Polonaise-Fantastique or Debussy's own Scherzo-Intermezzo from his Piano Trio.

Debussy: Claire de Lune (Arranged for Cello and Piano)

Clair de Lune from Suite Bergamasque is one of the most popular of Debussy's compositions, and most famous classical music pieces of all time. Debussy composed it in 1890 and reworked it many times, dedicating it to four different women, until the final 1905 publication. Initially for piano, it has inspired transcriptions for many instruments and other media. Clair de Lune means moonlight and was based on a poem by the French symbolist Paul Verlaine. Suite Bergamasque was based in Bergamo, the home of Comedia d'Arte. The character Pierrot comes to mind again in this piece in his association with the moon, Bergamo, and relationship to Debussy.

Claude Debussy: Sonata for Cello and Piano

Debussy's Sonata captures the wit, theatricality, and emotion of the Commedia dell'Arte tradition. Originally titled "Pierrot is angry at the moon," the piece blends dark humor and elegance across its three movements-Prologue, Sérénade, and Finale-offering a vivid exploration of mood and character.