Celia Keenan-Bolger, Edie Falco and More to Take Part in SPIRITUS Reading Series

Readers include Celia Keenan-Bolger (October 20), Dael Orlandersmith (October 27), Edie Falco (November 10), and John Douglas Thompson (November 17).

By: Sep. 22, 2025
Spiritus, a reading series, will be presented at the DR2 Theatre. Each reading of Spiritus will feature a different celebrated actor taking on the role of Virgil — offering a fresh, unique, and deeply personal interpretation of this moving solo work. 
 
After experiencing a series of losses, Virgil reconnects with a Bronx friend now working as a funeral director, and embarks on an unexpected journey — one that challenges their sense of identity, memory, and what it means to live with purpose. Written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Dael Orlandersmith — and inspired by Dante’s Inferno — Spiritus is a stirring solo play about how we live and how we die. Spiritus is directed by Danny Sharron
 
Readers will include Celia Keenan-Bolger (October 20), Dael Orlandersmith (October 27), Edie Falco (November 10), and John Douglas Thompson (November 17).
 
Following each reading, special guests will join audiences in conversation — expanding the play's exploration of life, loss, and purpose. 




