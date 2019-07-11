Celia Keenan-Bolger, Caissie Levy & More Join Line-Up for VOICE FOR CHOICE Benefit Concert

The Hysterical Womxn's Society will bring together a star-studded line-up for "Voice for Choice," a benefit concert in partnership with the ACLU of New York to support reproductive rights. The one-night-only event will assemble strong voices from womxn and allies in the Broadway community and beyond through musical performances, personal testimonials and other special appearances on July 29, 2019, at The Cutting Room (44 E 32nd St).

Denée Benton, Maybe Burke, Betty Gilpin, Morgan James, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Storm Lever, Caissie Levy, Ana Nogueira, Oak Onaodowan, Aneesh Sheth, and Ali Stroker will lend their voices to the evening. The program will also highlight the work of Dr. Linda Prine, NYCLU Executive Director Donna Lieberman and many more accomplished activists, fighting every day for the protection of reproductive rights and access to reproductive health programs.

"After the Alabama abortion bans were put into motion earlier this year and so many states following suit - stripping away another basic human right in our country - I wanted to do something and knew there were many others who felt the same way. I simply posted on Instagram a call to action, and the response was overwhelming. The Hysterical movement took off," Lora Lee Gayer, a founding member of The Hysterical Womxn's Society, said.

A simple post on Instagram not only led to the creation of The Hysterical Womxn's Society, but also the concept for the organization's first fundraising event, "Voice for Choice."

"The New York Civil Liberties Union is proud to team up with The Hysterical Womxn's Society to stop the bans. The ACLU has an affiliate in every state - in states that respect women and those that don't. We are bringing the full force of the ACLU to this fight, challenging the bans in courts from Alabama to Ohio, and making sure states like New York lay out the welcome mat to provide a safe haven where pregnant women across the country can get the medical care they need. With the firepower of The Hysterical Womxn's Society, we will beat back the bans and defend our hard-won rights," Donna Lieberman, Executive Director of the NYCLU, said.

Tickets are on sale now, available from $50 for standing room tickets to $5,000 for VIP reserved table seating. Proceeds from the event will support the ACLU and the National Network of Abortion Funds. Donations can also be made through The Hysterical Womxn's Society page on crowdrise. Doors will open at 6:00pm for the 7:00pm concert.

Additional performers and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Hysterical Womxn's Society is a society of womxn and allies whose individual talents and strengths are uniting to protect womxn and human rights. Through various fundraising and activation events, the group aims to bring together more engaged, motivated and fighting spirits to support those in need. For more information, follow on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter and visit https://www.hystericalwomensociety.org/.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You