Celebrity Chef Mario Batali Roasted on Twitter for Including Recipe in Harassment Apology

Celebrity chef Mario Batali recently withdrew from business following sexual harassment allegations against him by several women. According to Mediaite, Batali apologized for his behavior in a newsletter, but included a recipe for Pizza Dough Cinnamon Rolls at the bottom.

"As many of you know, this week there has been some news coverage about some of my past behavior," Batali wrote. "I have made many mistakes and I am so very sorry that I have disappointed my friends, my family, my fans and my team. My behavior was wrong and there are no excess. I take full responsibility."

At the end of the letter, he included, "p.s. in case you're searching for a holiday-inspired breakfast, these Pizza Dough Cinnamon Rolls are a fan favorite."

People took to Twitter to roast Batali for his interesting choice in apology tactics.

Well, sorry about the harassment, try this recipe for pizza dough cinnamon rolls! Is an interesting message. pic.twitter.com/x46ZdnUEUX - Lisa Tozzi (@lisatozzi) December 15, 2017

Mario Batali is trash for promoting delish ass cinnamon rolls while apologizing for being a damn creep. pic.twitter.com/ZM2SnHch14 - Gerrick D. Kennedy (@GerrickKennedy) December 16, 2017

MARIO BATALI: How do we address the sexual harassment?

PR TEAM: With a heartfelt apology.

MB: A cinnamon roll recipe should do the trick.

PR: That's a horrible idea.

MB: Yeah, let's go with that.

PR: You need to apologize.

MB: OK. Quick apology and then rolls.

PR: We're doomed. pic.twitter.com/dy7aIHUyDV - Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) December 16, 2017





Related Articles