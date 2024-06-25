Celebrity Autobiography Returns to The Triad With Jackie Hoffman, Michael Urie, & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Celebrity Autobiography, the international hit comedy Broadway sensation and winner of the Drama Desk Award is returning to its home at the iconic Triad Theater with a recently added show on Tuesday, July 9th. Featuring Craig Bierko, Jackie Hoffman, TCM’s Ben Mankiewicz, Eugene Pack, Dayle Reyfel, Michael Urie, and Alan Zweibel. Tickets are on sale now HERE.

The celebrated show which has a robust fan following with repeat audiences, is created by Emmy nominee Eugene Pack, and developed with Dayle Reyfel, and features stars acting out unintentionally hilarious passages from other star’s memoirs. A very limited number of seats are available for the Wednesday, July 3rd show featuring Craig Bierko, Lewis Black, Mario Cantone, Gina Gershon, Jackie Hoffman, Eugene Pack, Dayle Reyfel, Michael Urie, Alan Zweibel.

Called the “funniest show in town, hands down!” by The New York Post and Critics’ Picks – The New York Times, Celebrity Autobiography has been critically acclaimed around the world from the United States to London’s West End, Edinburgh, Australia’s Sydney Opera House, and an engagement on Broadway. The show originally opened in New York to rave reviews and won the Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience.

How does Vanna flip her panels? What does Stallone store in his freezer? Why did Justin Bieber get stuck in the trunk of a car? What does Hasselhoff reveal about the beauties of Baywatch? And what does Jennifer Lopez share about true love and touring…The passages run the gamut from the “poetry” of Matthew McConaughey to the confessions of Miley Cyrus to the most famous Hollywood love triangle in history told from all sides. The remarkable and unforgettably hilarious detail is that this is all performed in “their own words.”

And if you’re out on the East End, Celebrity Autobiography will be performed live on stage for one night only at the Southampton Arts Center on Friday, July 12. The special performance features an all-star cast including Talia Balsam, Tate Donovan, Richard Kind, Susan Lucci, Eugene Pack, Dayle Reyfel, John Slattery, and Alan Zweibel, and more.