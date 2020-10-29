Celebrate National Cat Day with These 7 CATS Throwback Videos
October 29 marks National Cat Day, so what better to do than look back at past Broadway production of CATS?
While National Cat Day might not be celebrating the Broadway show Cats, we're still taking a look back at past performances from the show!
Cats premiered on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre on October 7, 1982 and won the Tony Award for Best Musical in 1983. It was brought back to Broadway in 2016.
Based on T. S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, the show is set amongst a larger- than-life junkyard playground and is alive with our favourite feline characters including Rum Tum Tugger, Mr. Mistoffelees, Macavity, Jennyanydots, Old Deuteronomy, Grizabella and Skimbleshanks.
The Jellicle Cats come out to play on one special night of the year â€" the night of the Jellicle Ball. One by one they tell their stories for the amusement of Old Deuteronomy, their wise and benevolent leader, who must choose one of the Cats to ascend to The Heaviside Layer and be reborn into a whole new Jellicle life.
Jellicle Songs from the 1998 Film
Memory sung by Elaine Page in the 1998 Film
Medley from the 2016 Revival Cast on Good Morning America
Special Broadway Mashup with the Casts of The Phantom of the Opera and School of Rock on Good Morning America
Comparison of Scenes Between the 1998 and 2019 Film
Medley from the 1991 Cast of Cats on Broadway
Original Broadway Cast at the Tony Awards
