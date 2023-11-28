Celebrate Kwanzaa At The African Burial Ground National Monument

On December 26th, the park will offer in-person programming that will include African drumming,  libation, performances, spoken word, and a speaker.

By: Nov. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch the 35 Best Broadway Performances from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Photo 1 Video: Watch the 35 Best Broadway Performances from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
How Often Do Broadway Flops Return as a Hit? Photo 2 How Often Do Broadway Flops Return as a Hit?
Video: SHUCKED Cast Performs 'Corn' & 'Independently Owned' at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Photo 3 Video: SHUCKED Cast Performs at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Video: & JULIET Is Pop Perfection at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Photo 4 Video: & JULIET Is Pop Perfection at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The National Park Service has announced that the African Burial Ground  National Monument is presenting in-person programming and virtual programming for Kwanzaa 2023. 

On December 26th, the park will offer in-person programming that will include African drumming,  libation, performances, spoken word, and a speaker from 11 am-3:30 pm in the lobby of the Ted Weiss  Federal Building, 290 Broadway, NY, NY 10007. There will be African drumming performed in the lobby  of the Ted Weiss Federal Building from 11 am-1 pm on December 27th, 28th, and 29th.

Cultural  demonstrators will offer crafts on December 27th, 28th, and 29th from 11 am-2 pm in the park's  multipurpose room. From 12 noon to 1 pm on December 29th, the park will host a Kinara-Side Chat in the  park's theater. On December 30th beginning at 11 am and ending at 3 pm in the lobby of the Ted Weiss  Federal Building there will be libation, African drumming, performances, and a speaker. It is  recommended that visitors arrive fifteen minutes prior to each day's event to go through airport-style  security.  

Rangers will offer virtual programming daily beginning December 26th through January 1st, 2024. To watch  the African Burial Ground National Monument's daily Kwanzaa videos, visit https://www.nps.gov/afbg/learn/photosmultimedia/video-gallery.htm

For a full listing of events please visit https://www.nps.gov/afbg/planyourvisit/calendar.htm.  

The African Burial Ground National Monument's Ancestral Chamber is temporarily closed due to  safety concerns. The Ancestral Chamber is showing signs of stress and must be assessed prior to  reopening. For more information, please call 212.238.4367. Admission is free. Please call 212.238.4367 to speak with a ranger. 



RELATED STORIES

1
Cooper, Feldman, Rapp & More Named to Forbes 30 Under 30 2024 Photo
Cooper, Feldman, Rapp & More Named to Forbes 30 Under 30 2024

Discover the talented individuals recognized in Forbes 30 Under 30 2024 list, including Jordan E. Cooper, Andrew Barth Feldman, Reneé Rapp, and many more. This article celebrates the achievements of these rising stars in the entertainment industry, highlighting their impact and contributions.

2
SPAMALOT to Perform on the TODAY SHOW Friday Photo
SPAMALOT to Perform on the TODAY SHOW Friday

The cast of Monty Python's Spamalot will be performing on the TODAY Show this Friday, December 1. Their first performance will be during the first two hours of the episode, starting at 7:00 a.m.. They will then return for a second performance during the 9:00 a.m. hour. The cast features James Monroe Iglehart, Taran Killam, Ethan Slater, and more.

3
Video: The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Shows Off-Broadway Premiere Photo
Video: The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere

Watch as BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge discusses the Off-Broadway premiere of Jen Silverman's Spain at Second Stage Theater.

4
Photos: Get a First Look at the National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo
Photos: Get a First Look at the National Tour of THE CHER SHOW

Get a first look at photos of the national tour of The Cher Show!

More Hot Stories For You

Photo: SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Releases Special Edition Broadway Parody Poster to Benefit Sesame WorkshopPhoto: SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Releases Special Edition Broadway Parody Poster to Benefit Sesame Workshop
Eddie Izzard Will Return to New York in Solo Production of HAMLET in January 2024Eddie Izzard Will Return to New York in Solo Production of HAMLET in January 2024
THE LION KING Will Welcome New 'Young Nala' and 'Young Simba' Next WeekTHE LION KING Will Welcome New 'Young Nala' and 'Young Simba' Next Week
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 28th, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 28th, 2023

Videos

The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere Video
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse Video
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse
Exclusive: Watch Teal Wicks Sing 'Back to Before' in RAGTIME at Signature Theatre Video
Exclusive: Watch Teal Wicks Sing 'Back to Before' in RAGTIME at Signature Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
SIX
THE LION KING
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
APPROPRIATE
SOME LIKE IT HOT

Recommended For You