Celebrate Kwanzaa At The African Burial Ground National Monument

The National Park Service has announced that the African Burial Ground National Monument is presenting in-person programming and virtual programming for Kwanzaa 2023.

On December 26th, the park will offer in-person programming that will include African drumming, libation, performances, spoken word, and a speaker from 11 am-3:30 pm in the lobby of the Ted Weiss Federal Building, 290 Broadway, NY, NY 10007. There will be African drumming performed in the lobby of the Ted Weiss Federal Building from 11 am-1 pm on December 27th, 28th, and 29th.

Cultural demonstrators will offer crafts on December 27th, 28th, and 29th from 11 am-2 pm in the park's multipurpose room. From 12 noon to 1 pm on December 29th, the park will host a Kinara-Side Chat in the park's theater. On December 30th beginning at 11 am and ending at 3 pm in the lobby of the Ted Weiss Federal Building there will be libation, African drumming, performances, and a speaker. It is recommended that visitors arrive fifteen minutes prior to each day's event to go through airport-style security.

Rangers will offer virtual programming daily beginning December 26th through January 1st, 2024. To watch the African Burial Ground National Monument's daily Kwanzaa videos, visit https://www.nps.gov/afbg/learn/photosmultimedia/video-gallery.htm.

For a full listing of events please visit https://www.nps.gov/afbg/planyourvisit/calendar.htm.

The African Burial Ground National Monument's Ancestral Chamber is temporarily closed due to safety concerns. The Ancestral Chamber is showing signs of stress and must be assessed prior to reopening. For more information, please call 212.238.4367. Admission is free. Please call 212.238.4367 to speak with a ranger.