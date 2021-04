Looking for the best way to celebrate International Dance Day? Look no further! We've rounded up 14 choreography videos from Disney on Broadway, Hamilton choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler, Hairspray choreographer Jerry Mitchell, and many more!

Which dance moves will you attempt? Happy International Dance Day!

All That Jazz from Chicago

Something Rotten! Tap Battle

Dance Combo from Wicked

Arabian Nights from Aladdin

'Hamilton' Choreographer Breaks Down His Moves

Seize the Day from Newsies

Hot Honey Rag from Chicago

You Can't Stop the Beat from Hairspray

Will Power from Something Rotten!

Jerry Mitchell Teaches Nicest Kids in Town from Hairspray

Dance Tutorial from The Lion King

Rich Man's Frug from Sweet Charity

Time to Dance from The Prom

Come Alive from The Greatest Showman

Apex Predator from Mean Girls