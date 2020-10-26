Celebrate CENTER STAGE's 20th Anniversary With Susan Stroman and James Gray
Join Broadway Dance Center online, live from Open Jar Studios in Times Square, for class with Susan, James, and some of Broadway's finest.
Celebrate the 20th anniversary of Center Stage December 10 with choreographer Susan Stroman, James Gray, and original cast members from the hit 2000 dance movie!
Join Broadway Dance Center online, live from Open Jar Studios in Times Square, for class with Susan, James, and some of Broadway's finest as you learn the iconic "jazz class" scene from the movie. Afterward, chat with the team in a Q & A that will be sure to keep you smiling and inspired.
James and Susan will be joined by an exceptional cast of dancers in-studio that will help demonstrate the choreography. Lineup includes: Clyde Alves, Joshua Buscher, Afra Hines, Robyn Hurder, and Ahmad Simmons.
For more information, contact BDCWorkshops@bwydance.com.
Register at BroadwayDanceCenter.com. This livestream class will be streamed from Open Jar Studios online via Zoom.
