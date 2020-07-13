Casts of 30 ROCK, CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND and More to Appear on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced this week's lineup for "Stars in the House":

"Broadway Record Breakers": On Tuesday, July 14th at 8 PM ET, Seth and James are joined by members of one of theatre's most elite clubs, the Broadway Record Breakers:

Marlene Danielle, a "Cats" cast member for its entire 18 year Broadway run

Alton Fitzgerald White, who played 4,308 performances as Mufasa in "The Lion King"

Donna Marie Asbury, the Guinness World Record holder for the longest career playing the same character in a Broadway show after 20 years in the cast of "Chicago"

"30 Rock" Reunion: On Wednesday, July 15th at 8 PM ET, Tina Fey, Jane Krakowski, and more surprise guests will celebrate the upcoming one-night-only return of "30 Rock" with favorite stories and behind-the-scenes secrets from the show!

"Crazy Ex- Girlfriend" Reunion: On Friday, July 17th at 8 PM ET, Rachel Bloom (Rebecca Bunch), Skylar Astin (Greg), Donna Lynne Champlin (Paula), Scott Michael Foster (Nathaniel), Pete Gardner (Darryl), David Hull (Josh Wilson), Vella Lovell (Heather), Vincent Rodriguez III (Josh Chan), and Gabrielle Ruiz (Valencia) will reunite for the first time since last year's finale.

The Rizzos Go Together...! - On Saturday, July 18th at 8 PM ET Seth & James will bring together the Rizzos from the 1990s revival of Grease! Rosie O'Donnell, Joely Fisher, Mackenzie Phillips, and Maureen McCormack will reminisce on their time in the role with Seth, who was part of the revival's music department for the entire run.

All episodes stream LIVE in support of The Actors Fund onthe Stars In The House YouTube channel and on starsinthehouse.com. Fans tuning in can have their burning questions answered by the celebrity guests in real time and donate to The Actors Fund for the chance to have their names read on air. And of course, every episode will feature LIVE music!

The Broadway Record Breakers, "30 Rock," "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," and the Rizzos of Grease join the incredible lineup of casts that Seth and James have brought back together to sing, share stories, and raise money to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic; including "Melrose Place,""Frasier," "Glee," "Desperate Housewives," "SCTV," "White Collar," "Difficult People," "Taxi," and "Star Trek: Voyager;" plus iconic Broadway favorites including "Spring Awakening," "Les Misérables," "Urinetown," "Fun Home," "The Prom," and "The Full Monty."Jason Alexander, Wayne Brady, Ben Stiller, Chita Rivera, Kristin Chenoweth, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, Keala Settle, Randy Rainbow, Judith Light, Alex Newell, Leslie Uggams, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Peyton List, Patrick Wilson, Vanessa Williams, Rosie Perez, Billy Porter and Annette Bening are just some of the luminaries who have visited "Stars In The House" since the first show on March 16th. And often Seth and James remind their guests how important it is to keep in touch with loved ones during this social distancing and suddenly a surprise guest will pop up like Jon Hamm, Erik McCormack, John Lithgow, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Jessie Mueller, Iain Armitage, Rosie O'Donnell and Andrew Lloyd Webber!

"Stars In The House" airs new episodes Mondays-Saturdays at 8 PM ET and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 PM ET on its YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com. For more information and to see upcoming guests, please visit starsinthehouse.com and follow @StarsInTheHouse, Seth (@SethRudetsky) and James (@JamesWesleyNYC) on Twitter and Instagram.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You