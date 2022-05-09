Casting Announced for Teen Romance Musical Film INTERMEDIUM

Casting has been announced for an upcoming teen musical romance, Intermedium, from Mainframe Pictures.

The cast of the film will include Haskiri Velazquez (Saved By The Bell), Michael Rady (The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants), Amy Hargreaves (13 Reasons Why, Homeland), Emily Keefe, Beau Minniear, Sean Allan Krill (Dopesick), Julie Halston (Sex and the City), Jesse Posey (Selena), and Sadie Scott (Sweetbitter). Erik Bloomquist and will direct a screenplay by Taylor Turner.

The 2019 short film on which the musical is based tells the story of an obsessive-compulsive teenager struggling to compromise with the ghost that haunts her family's new home.

Bloomquist told Deadline, "Intermedium is a beautiful marriage of my passions and sensibilities for both theatre and cinema. Heartfelt and hilarious, like Ryan Murphy meets La La Land, our film is an exploration of what it is to see and be seen."