Cast Set For The Love Show NYC's Holiday Edition Of GL'AMOUR! at The Slipper Room

The performance is on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM.

By: Dec. 20, 2023

The Love Show NYC has announced the full cast for its special holiday edition of Gl'Amour! The performance is on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM.

The gorgeous Love Show dancers come high kicking into The Slipper Room every last Wednesday of the month, bringing a little Paris, a little Vegas, and a lot of NYC heart. Come for stunning dance, burlesque, cabaret, live song and variety, and leave full of holiday love and glimmer!

Emcee: Judah Frank

Dancers:

Angela Harriell

Christina "CJ" Johnson"

Tsubasa Ogawa

Aoi Ohno

Nobuya Nagahama

Julie Megan Smith

There will also be a cameo appearance by David F. Slone, Esq. as Santa!

 

The Love Show is a theatrical dance company that combines cabaret, ballet, contemporary, rock, comedy and theater into creative performances all over the US and beyond. The Love Show has entertained all audiences, rocking stages from The Brooklyn Museum to The Public's Shakespeare in The Park. The Love Show has been commissioned to perform original choreography for clients including Banksy, Veuve Clicquot, Vogue Magazine and TNT Drama.

 

The Love Show's production work includes their very popular holiday show, "Nutcracker: Rated R", which ran for 7 sold out seasons in New York and also toured in Tokyo. The Love Show also has several other full length productions, "Dance Mayhem: A Grindhouse Ballet", "SEVERED: The Tragic Loves of Frankenstein's Monster" (premiered to a sold-out house at Highline Ballroom), "Boomstick Ballet: A Rock Opera Tribute to Bruce Campbell", "Romeo + Juliet", "Edward: A Holiday Rock Ballet" and "The Bride: A Kill Bill Ballet".

 

The Love Show has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Post, PAPER Magazine, TONY, The Guardian, and TDF's “Meet the Dance Company” video series, and The New York Times sent a reporter to exclusively follow the troupe's exploits on Bastille Day. The Love Show's resume includes original performances in Rome, Tokyo, Egypt and Mexico, premiering a cameo piece commissioned by The Public Theater in their run of “Twelfth Night” at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park, dancing in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and creating exclusive choreographed and directed content for TNT Drama's season premiere party. “Behind the Glass”, the troupe's pandemic era storefront pop-up theater, was featured in publications around the globe, including TONY and The Guardian




Recommended For You