Cast Announced for BROADWAY VALENTINE at Queens Theatre - Alysha Umphress and Cody Williams; Kyle Dean Massey and Taylor Frey; Stephen Buntrock and Tony Nominee Erin Dill

Queens Theatre (Taryn Sacramone, Executive Director) will present Broadway Valentine, a concert-style revue produced by Stephen DeAngelis exclusively for Queens Theatre, located at 14 United Nations Avenue South in Flushing Meadows Corona Park for two performances only on February 17 at 8pm and February 18 at 3pm. Tickets from $20 (free parking and free shuttle bus from Mets - Willets Point subway stop on the 7 train) and can be purchased by visiting QueensTheatre.org or by calling 718.760.0064.

"We are looking forward to having this stellar cast perform at Queens Theatre. There is something extra-magical about the fact that these talented performers are couples in real life. It'll be a great date night for theater lovers."

- Executive Director Taryn Sacramone, Queens Theatre

"I am thrilled to be producing my first concert at Queens Theatre. I am especially excited to bring this combination of extremely talented and unique Broadway performers to share their talents and stories to create special memories for this audience"

- Stephen DeAngelis, Producer/Host of Broadway Valentine

The talented cast is made up of real life Broadway couples: Tony Nominee Erin Dilly (A Christmas Story; Nice Work If You Can Get It; Chitty Chitty Bang Bang) and Stephen Buntrock (Evita; A Little Night Music; Grease), Kyle Dean Massey("Nashville"; Pippin; Next to Normal; Wicked) and Taylor Frey (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying; Finian's Rainbow), and Alysha Umphress (On the Town; Bring It On; Priscilla, Queen of the Desert) and Cody Williams (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory; On the Town; Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella). The concert is produced and will be hosted by Stephen DeAngeliswith musical direction by Eugene Gwozdz. The program will consist of music across the spectrum of Broadway, Pop, the American Song Book, and Country, punctuated with personal stories from the cast and a lively question and answer session with the audience.

WHO'S WHO:

Stephen R. Buntrock most recently appeared on Broadway in Evita. Other Broadway: A Little Night Music with Bernadette Peters and Elaine Stritch. Oklahoma! (Curly); Jane Eyre (St. John); Titanic (Barrett); Beauty and the Beast (Gaston); Grease (Teen Angel); Les Miserables (Enjolras) and The Phantom of the Opera. Tours: Cameron Mackintosh's Martin Guerre (Arnaud du Thil); Joseph in the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Rueben) starring Donny Osmond. Concert appearances with Julie Andrews. He is married to Erin Dilly.

Erin Dilly most recently appeared as Mother in the original Broadway cast of A Christmas Story-The Musical. Prior to that, she starred as Billie Bendix in Broadway's Nice Work If You Can Get It opposite Matthew Broderick. Other Broadway: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (Truly Scrumptious) (Tony Award and Outer Critics' Circle nominations); Into the Woods (Cinderella) with Vanessa Williams; The Boys From Syracuse; Follies; Encores! Babes in Arms. National tours: South Pacific (Nellie Forbush); Martin Guerre and Beauty and the Beast. Regional: Guthrie Theatre, Alley Theatre, Paper Mill Playhouse and Goodspeed Opera House among other. Film/TV: "Julie and Julia", "Too Big to Fail", "12 Men of Christmas", "Law & Order: SVU", "Nurse Jackie", "The Jury", "3 lbs.", "Gossip Girl", "Elementary" and many others. Erin is a proud graduate of the University of Michigan Musical Theatre program. She is married to Stephen Buntrock.

Taylor Frey is best known for his work as Topher in the teen comedy "G.B.F." and to Broadway audiences in Hairspray; Finian's Rainbow; South Pacific; How to Succeed In Business Without Really Trying and The View Upstairs where he starred in the role of Patrick. Taylor recently starred in director Gabriele Mucchino's ("The Pursuit of Happiness", 'Seven Pounds") latest feature film "Summertime" that debuted at the Venice film Festival last year. After graduating from Brigham Young University, he was plucked from college to star as Link Larkin the the National Tour of Hairspray. In addition to film and stage work, Taylor has been seen on television in the recurring role of Dustin in "Days of Our Lives" (NBC), Paul Cunningham in "The Carrie Diaries" (CW), "Gossip Girl" (CW), "The Betty White Special" (ABC) and "Live form Lincoln Center" (PBS). He is married to Kyle Dean Massey.

Kyle Dean Massey is best known for his work on Broadway in Pippin (Pippin), Next to Normal (Gabe), Wicked (Fiyero) & Xanadu and to television audiences as Kevin Bicks from ABC's "Nashville". In addition to his three seasons on "Nashville" (ABC), Kyle Dean has also appeared on "The GoodWife" (CBS), "Inside Amy Schumer" (CC), "High Maintenance" (HBO), "Up All Night" (NBC), "Hart of Dixie" (CW) and "Cupid". He also lends his voice as a voice-over artist for two Emmy winning children's programs on Nickelodeon, "Peter Rabbit" and "Sunny Day". As a vocalist Kyle Dean has performed across the country in pops concerts with symphony orchestras and in more intimate cabaret settings with his one man show. He frequently performs in charity concerts at various venues across New York City including Joe's Pub, Ars Nova & The Laurie Beechman Theatre & 54 Below. He is married to Taylor Frey.

Alysha Umphress was most recently seen as Hildy in the Broadway revival of On the Town. Broadway: American Idiot (OBC); On a Clear Day You Can See Forever; Priscilla Queen of the Desert; Bring It On!. Off-Broadway: Make Me a Song: The Music of William Finn. Regional: Dallas Theatre Center: Hood (Meg), Paper Mill Playhouse: Pump Boys and Dinettes (Rhetta Cupp), Signature Theatre: Beaches (Cee Cee Bloom) * Helen Hayes nomination-Best Leading Actress in a Musical. TV: "The Climb" (Misty),"Law & Order: SVU", "Nurse Jackie", "Royal Pains". Recordings: Solo album-"I've Been Played : Alysha Umphress Swings Jeff Blumenkrantz" (available on iTunes and Amazon), "Alysha Umphress Live at the Laurie Beechman". "American Idiot", "Bring It On!", "Wonderful Town" (Ruth) London Symphony Orchestra with Sir Simon Rattle, "On the Town" (Hildy), San Francisco Symphony with Michael Tilson Thomas. She is married to Cody Williams.

Cody Williams Broadway: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, On the Town, Cinderella, and Memphis. Other credits: Oklahoma! at Arena Stage (Helen Hayes Award nomination), Sweet Charity starring Sutton Foster, West Side Story at Paper Mill Playhouse, Guys and Dolls at Carnegie Hall, White Christmas at Arvada Center, The New Yorkers at City Center Encores, and Atlanta Ballet. Producer of On Stage on NY1. Producer/writer of the viral videos RepubliCATS, Russian Broadway Shutdown, Broadway Draft. He is married to Alysha Umphress.

Stephen DeAngelis (Producer/Host) is pleased to produce and host this concert exclusively for Queens Theatre. He has also served as Casting Director for their productions of The Miracle Worker, In the Car with Blossom and Len and Jimmy and Carolyn. He has produced over 250 different Broadway concerts at venues in New York and across the United States featuring a multitude of Broadway stars including many Tony Award and Drama Desk Award winners and nominees, stars from hit television series and films whose roots are on stage and Broadway's fastest rising young performers. He is also the Producing Artistic Director and Host of At This Performance..., the critically acclaimed concert series that has showcased the talents of over 900 Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates since October 2003. He has cast over 3600 network television and radio commercials for Manhattan's leading advertising agencies for such clients as DirecTV, Olive Garden, Red Lobster, E*TRADE, Febreze, Cover Girl, Pantene, Advil, Robitussin, Downy and has contributed to many historic and award-winning spots and campaigns including many which have been recognized with Platinum, Gold and Silver Lions at Cannes. Stephen also cast the six-time Emmy Award nominated Playhouse Disney series "Johnny and the Sprites" starring Tony Award nominee John Tartaglia which was seen on the Disney Channel. His work has been seen in New York and regionally in over 300 theatrical productions for companies including Musicals Tonight!, York Theatre Company, The John W. Engeman Theater at Northport, The Drama League, Casa Mañana, North Shore Music Theatre, Virginia Stage Company, Connecticut Repertory Theatre, Syracuse Stage, Stage One, Studio Arena Theatre, American Stage Company, Geva Theatre, Starlight Theatre of Kansas City, the St. Louis Municipal Opera (The MUNY) and Dallas Summer Musicals among others as well as numerous festival showcases, workshops and readings. Other credits include The World AIDS Day All-Star Concert Revivals of Pippin and The Secret Garden, the All-Starproduction of Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens, the 25th Anniversary National Tour of Hair and the Off-Broadway production of Bring in the Morning. He is a proud member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society and has staged musicals in major theatres across the country in Boston, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Dallas and St. Louis and throughout New York and New England. Stephen is the Casting Director for the upcoming Broadway revival of The Rise and Fall of Little Voice starring two-time Drama Desk nominee Christina Bianco. Upcoming productions include the New York premiere of the new musical Unexpected Joy by two-time Tony Award nominee Bill Russell and Janet Hood and the Off-Broadway production of Texas in Paris. He will be returning here on Saturday, March 24th and 25th with an all-new concert Broadway Kids, which is ideal for audience members of all ages.

Now in its 29th season, Queens Theatre is a vibrant independent performing arts center in Queens. Located at the New York State Pavilion in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, in the heart of the most diverse place in the world - Queens - QT has built a legacy as a trusted community-building space that facilitates the creation of shared experiences - people of all ages and backgrounds come together at QT for artistically rigorous and culturally engaging performances and events. Queens Theatre annually presents, produces, and facilitates nearly 300 performances and community events that include produced and presented plays, new play development, an in-residence theatre company, a family theatre series, education programs, and a contemporary dance series, as well as other special events. QT is a member of New York City's Cultural Institutions Group and, with support from the New York City Council, is supported in part by public funds from the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs. Season sponsors include Bank of America, Con Edison, Delta Air Lines, and Howard Gilman Foundation.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

