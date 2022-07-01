Carolyn Nones Vazquez Releases Children's Book - Kin To Promote Unity

Carolyn Nones Vazquez is pleased to announce the release of her children's book, Kin.

Kin teaches that no matter our race or heritage, all people are the same.

Grace listens to a story told to her by her Grandmother. Grandmother teaches her that we are all connected in this life. Every heart beats the same no matter the color of your skin or where you came from. We are one people, we are Kin.

When asked, 'is there a message in your novel that you want readers to grasp' Carolyn responded, "Our society would be much better off if everyone could listen to each other. All people have common goals and wants. Let's look first for the love in each other and let's disregard outward appearances. We are one people, if prejudice can be taught, so can love."

Carolyn Nones Vazquez enjoys spending time outdoors and loves nature. She looks forward to motorcycle road trips with her husband. She also spends some of her free time working on other creative ventures. Keep in touch with her at Nonesvazquez.com

Carolyn's other books include Mother Earth and Mindful Me: Mindfulness For Teens.

