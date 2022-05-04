Carolines On Broadway Celebrates Asian American And Pacific Islander Heritage Month With CRAZY WOKE ASIANS

Carolines on Broadway, New York City's premier comedy nightclub, is celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with the Crazy Woke Asians show, on Wednesday, May 18 at 7:00 p.m., 1626 Broadway (at 49th Street).

The show, which returns to Carolines on Broadway after a sold out performance as part of the 2021 New York Comedy Festival last November, was founded by and stars Kiki Yeung, is hosted by Danny Plom and features performances by Alyce Chan, Steven Ho, Andre Kim, Macy Kwok, Keith Pedro, and Sonya Vai.

Line-up is subject to change without notice.

Tickets for the Crazy Woke Asians show are $25.00 per person, plus a two-beverage minimum in the showroom, and are available for purchase at www.carolines.com.

"I'm so thrilled to be coming back at Carolines on Broadway to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with such a talented group of performers," says Yeung. "We couldn't be more excited to be back for some more laughs."

Crazy Woke Asians is on a mission to provide a platform for up and coming and established Asian American comedic talent, create thought provoking entertainment (in the form of stand up comedy, podcasts and show). Crazy Woke Asians has held sold out shows at The Comedy Store, The Ice House, The Laugh Factory, and in Seattle, Las Vegas, San Diego and New York City. The show has been featured in The Seattle Times, Broadway World, San Diego Union Tribune, NW Asian Weekly, Asian Journal and more. Crazy Woke Asians was honored with the Performance Artist of the Year Award by Asian Culture and Media Alliance.