Carol LaHines, Beverly Gologorsky, and David Dunbar Stop By Pen Parentis This Season

This livecast event is online Tuesday September 8th from 7 - 8:15pm, and open to the general public.



Veteran NYC writers Carol LaHines, Beverly Gologorsky, and David Dunbar in lively discussion about New York, parenting, and literary writing, hosted by Pen Parentis. This livecast event is online Tuesday September 8th from 7 - 8:15pm, and open to the general public. RSVP is required at penparentis.org/calendar

September's theme is: New York, New York

The Authors are:

Carol LaHines is a novelist based in NYC. Her novel, Someday Everything Will All Make Sense, was a finalist for the Nilsen Prize for a First Novel, an American Fiction Award, and other prizes. Her fiction has appeared in literary journals including Fence, Hayden's Ferry Review, Denver Quarterly and Literal Latte. Her short story, "Papijack," won the Lamar York Prize for Fiction. She has been a finalist for the Mary McCarthy Prize in Short Fiction from Sarabande Books, the David Nathan Meyerson fiction prize, the New Letters short story award, and the Disquiet Literary Prize, among others. She is a graduate of New York University, Gallatin Division, and of St. John's University School of Law. She began her writing career as a student of Phil Schultz at the Writers Studio, and for the last decade has studied principally with Rick Moody, who also read at Pen Parentis! She is the mother of a fifteen-year-old who is a student at the Bronx High School of Science. She spent many years practicing commercial litigation and is also a musician!

Beverly Gologorsky is the author of the just-published novel Every Body Has a Story (Dispatch/Haymarket Books), as well as the novels The Things We Do to Make It Home (a New York Times notable book), and Stop Here (an Indie Next pick). Her work has appeared in anthologies, magazines, and newspapers, including The New York Times and the Los Angeles Times. She has recently contributed essays to several anthologies and is the former editor of two political journals: VietReport and Leviathan. She is well known as an activist in the women's and peace movements. She lives in New York. Her partner, Charles Wiggins, lives in New England, where Gologorsky spends a good deal of time. She has a daughter.

David Dunbar is the author of the award-winning Empire City: New York through the Centuries (with Kenneth T. Jackson of Columbia University). He is a Fellow of The New York Academy of History.Following over two decades of teaching at Deerfield Academy, Milton Academy and Albuquerque Academy, David moved to New York, in 1996, to start CITYterm at The Masters School. He was the Academic Dean and a member of the interdisciplinary Urban Core teaching team at CITYterm for twenty-one years. While at The Masters School, David also served as the Coordinator for Teaching and Learning Initiatives and held the Joan Smith Hamill '34 Chair for Innovative Teaching. He earned his B.A. from Amherst College, his M.A.R. from Yale University and has been the recipient of Woodrow Wilson, Klingenstein and Fulbright Fellowships. David has two sons and three grandsons and one grandson coming in December--all redheads.

Audience members are encouraged to engage with the authors and moderators during the session via chat while logged into their YouTube or Facebook accounts.

The event is moderated by co-hosts Christina Chiu, who curates this series and whose novel Beauty won the James Alan McPherson Award and launched in May, and M. M. De Voe, the recipient of multiple arts grants, who founded Pen Parentis and whose most recent short story was included in Twisted Book of Shadows, a 2020 Shirley Jackson award-winning anthology.

For ten years this series has shattered negative stereotypes of parents in literary careers by celebrating the creative diversity of high-quality work penned by professional writers who have kids.

Pen Parentis is a literary nonprofit that helps writers stay creative after starting a family. While the event is free and open to the general public, the nonprofit welcomes a $10 donation per attendee to defray costs.

This PEN PARENTIS LITERARY SALON is made possible in part with public funds from Creative Engagement, supported by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council and administered by LMCC.

If you have reached for a good movie or book at any time during this pandemic, thank a writer. Support the arts so they can support you.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You