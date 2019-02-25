Oscar Nominee Carol Channing Omitted from Oscars 'In Memoriam' Segment

Last night's OSCARS ceremony took a moment to reflect on the many lives lost this year- a list that included Neil Simon, Stan Lee, Burt Reynolds, Craig Zadan, and many more. One Oscar-nominated actress was left off of the list however- Carol Channing, who passed away in January.

A recipient of the 1995 Lifetime Achievement Tony Award, Channing was a star of international acclaim since a Time magazine cover story hailed her performance as Lorelei Lee in "Gentleman Prefer Blondes" writing; "Perhaps once in a decade a NOVA explodes above the Great White Way with enough brilliance to re-illumine the whole gaudy legend of show business." Since her 1948 Broadway debut in Blitzstein's "No For An Answer," her Broadway appearances have included "So Proudly We Hail," "Let's Face It," "Lend An Ear," "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes," "Show Girl," "Pygmalion," "The Millionairess," "The Vamp," "Four On A Garden," and "Wonderful Town." In addition to receiving a special Tony Award in 1968, she won the Tony Award in 1964 for her legendary portrayal of Dolly Levi in Jerry Herman's "Hello, Dolly!"



Ms. Channing's happiest film project was in the role of Muzzy in "Thoroughly Modern Millie," which earned her an Oscar nomination and a Golden Globe Award. Other films include "Paid In Full," "The First Traveling Saleslady" (giving new comer Clint Eastwoodhis first on screen kiss), "Skidoo," "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band," "Archie and Mehitabel" and "Thumbelina."

