Carol Bove To Lead SculptureCenter's Board Of Trustees

SculptureCenter has announced that artists Carol Bove and Sanford Biggers - two long-standing Trustees - have been appointed to lead the Board of the museum, representing a renewed dedication to SculptureCenter's artist-centric mission at the Board level.

Carol Bove, who has served as a Trustee of SculptureCenter since 2012, and as President since 2018, will lead as Board Chair. Sanford Biggers, who has served as a Trustee since 2013, is now Board President. The museum is also pleased to announce that artist Leslie Hewitt has been elected as a new Trustee. Hewitt joins Bove, Biggers, and fellow artists Adam McEwen and Fred Wilson on the Board's Artist Committee.

"This is a new chapter for SculptureCenter," said Bove. "I am honored to be working with my fellow Trustees and staff in this new way. I am inspired by the opportunities we face to demonstrate leadership in the field. Together, we will amplify our engagement at the forefront of contemporary art and culture, addressing important social and political issues, and meeting challenges of every possible kind with open discourse at all levels of our organization and alongside the artists we champion."

SculptureCenter was founded by artists in 1928. With these appointments, SculptureCenter's Board of Trustees celebrates a foundational principle that the perspective of artists is integral to the success of the institution, especially during a time of intense introspection for arts organizations. Now in its 92nd year, SculptureCenter leads the conversation on contemporary art and provides an international forum that connects artists and audiences by presenting exhibitions and commissioning new work.

