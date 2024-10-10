Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute Kicks Off Education and Social Impact Programming For 2024-2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute will kick off its 2024–2025 season this month with a wide range of initiatives that offer students and audiences of all ages the chance to explore music and the arts; encourage musical learning and play within families; train and support aspiring artists and educators; and harness the power of music to make a meaningful difference in people's lives.

A suite of more than 15 innovative programs—most offered at low or no cost to participants—connect well over half a million people each year with musical experiences, including many that feature collaborations with some of the world's greatest artists. Carnegie Hall continues to offer expanded digital programming to make musical learning and exploration available to the widest audience possible.



WMI highlights this fall include the return of popular vocal master classes led by mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato this week (Oct. 10–12); Fuge Fantasi, a series of early childhood concerts designed for babies and young toddlers, created and presented by Norwegian musical theater and dance company dybwikdans (Oct. 15–19); a public violin master class with Maxim Vengerov focused on Mozart's violin concertos nos. 3 and 5 (Nov. 10); and Well-Being Concerts, hour-long concert experiences that combine elements of mindfulness and meditation with performance (November–May).

“This season, WMI continues to offer wide-ranging programming, events, and training opportunities for our diverse and vibrant community,” said Sarah Johnson, Chief Education Officer and Director of Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute. “We see firsthand through our work how music can be transformative in people's lives. The impact of music is visible through our learning programs for children and caregivers; free training for rising young artists; professional development for music teachers; songwriting workshops for people who are incarcerated; and much more. It promises to be another season of wonderful collaboration and exploration.”