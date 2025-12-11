Carnegie Hall To Present SONGS OF AMERICA With Ali Stroker, Donnie McClurkin, Kathy Sledge, Tito Puente Jr., And More

Carnegie Hall will present Songs of America in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage, a large-scale concert celebrating the music that reflects the cultural diversity of the United States. The performance is led by acclaimed producer, composer, and music director Ray Chew and co-produced with Vivian Scott Chew.

The program features an all-star lineup including Ali Stroker, Donnie McClurkin, Tito Puente Jr., Vernon Reid, Kathy Sledge, Kid Capri, Joel Hoekstra, Min Kwon, CP Lacey, and Young, Gifted and Broadway, with New York radio icon Cousin Brucie serving as special guest host. Together, the artists will perform songs associated with America’s musical legacy, including “We Are Family,” “Oyo Como Va,” and “America the Beautiful.”

“We are thrilled to bring this spectacular program to the legendary stage of Carnegie Hall. It will be an unforgettable night uniting artists from disco, gospel, rock, Latin, jazz, and more in a celebration of the songs that have shaped America’s sound through the decades,” said Ray and Vivian Chew.

Songs of America is presented as part of Carnegie Hall’s United in Sound: America at 250 festival, a multi-month initiative exploring the musical traditions that have evolved in the United States in recognition of the nation’s 250th anniversary. The festival includes more than 35 concerts at Carnegie Hall and additional partner events across New York City, spotlighting genres ranging from Broadway and jazz to hip-hop, classical, and bluegrass.

Ray and Vivian Chew have a long history with Carnegie Hall, beginning with Ray’s role as music director for concerts during the Hall’s Honor! festival celebrating African American cultural legacy. Their past collaborations with Carnegie Hall include A Night of Inspiration, A Tribute to Motown, The Music of Stevie Wonder, and Sounds of Change, among others.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets are available at carnegiehall.org, by calling 212-247-7800, or at the Carnegie Hall Box Office at 57th Street and Seventh Avenue. Artists, dates, and prices are subject to change.