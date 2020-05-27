Carnegie Hall Launches New Online Series LEARN WITH CARNEGIE HALL

Carnegie Hall has launched a new online series-Learn with Carnegie Hall-including a wide range of musical activities for families, created by the Hall's Weill Music Institute. Over the course of the summer, episodes will be available for families to stream weekly that explore the power of music to spark growth, curiosity, and connection. Programs are available for free via carnegiehall.org/learn and the Hall's Facebook and Instagram channels, and can also be streamed on-demand following the webcast date.



Select Learn with Carnegie Hall Events for Families:



Carnegie Hall previewed Learn with Carnegie Hall earlier this week on the Hall's original Live with Carnegie Hall streaming series highlighting the Hall's Musical Explorers program.



The series continues on Friday, June 12 at 2PM EDT with the Lullaby Project's annual Celebration Concert. Carnegie Hall's Lullaby Project pairs parents with professional musicians to write personal lullabies for their children, supporting maternal health, aiding child development, and strengthening the bond between parent and child. This year's concert has been reimagined as a virtual experience for families and partners and will feature recorded performances from Lullaby Project teaching artists in their homes as well as stories behind the songs and the community of artists, songwriters, and partners who worked together to create them. This intimate concert will feature enchanting songs written this year across New York City partner sites as well as from families across the US and abroad.



Musical Explorers returns to Learn with Carnegie Hall on Wednesday, June 17 at 2PM EDT with a program that features jazz, bomba and plena, and Brazilian music. This concert series invites families and kids to learn songs from around the world, building a deeper understanding of different cultures while developing basic singing and listening skills. This episode will feature a full digital concert experience. Families are invited to learn more about the music using Carnegie Hall's new step-by-step Musical Explorers guide for families and to discover more about these diverse musical genres and the featured artists before the concert.



Additional Learn with Carnegie Hall episodes will air throughout the summer including more programs from Musical Explorers. More details, including the featured artists and musical genres, will be announced later in June.



Learn with Carnegie Hall will be available to stream on Carnegie Hall's webpage, as well as the Hall's Facebook and Instagram pages. A schedule of upcoming episodes and archived programs available for on-demand viewing can be found on carnegiehall.org/learn.



For a full list of free WMI family resources, please visit: carnegiehall.org/FamilyResources



Live with Carnegie Hall



In addition to this new streaming programming for families, Live with Carnegie Hall, a new online series designed to connect world-class artists with musical lovers everywhere, is available for families to stream featuring live musical performances, storytelling, and conversations that offer deeper insights into great music and behind-the-scenes personal perspectives. Upcoming performances include cellist Alisa Weilerstein on Thursday, May 28 at 2PM EDT, singer-songwriter Rosanne Cash with special guests Ry Cooder and Elvis Costello on Tuesday, June 2 at 2PM EDT, and leading interpreter of the American Songbook Michael Feinstein on Thursday, June 4 at 2PM EDT

