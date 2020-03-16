Carnegie Hall Extends COVID-19 Closure Through May 10

With the health and safety of its public, artists, and staff as its foremost priority, Carnegie Hall today announced that it has extended its public closure through Sunday, May 10, 2020 in an effort to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19). This action has been taken in line with recent executive orders by City and New York State government officials banning large events in New York City as well as guidelines issued yesterday by the CDC (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).



All events and programming at Carnegie Hall through Sunday, May 10, 2020 have been cancelled. For a list of performances at Carnegie Hall that have been affected, please see the attached list or click here.



All live events and in-person educational programming presented by Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute-whether taking place at Carnegie Hall or in off-site locations-is suspended through May 10. All free Carnegie Hall Citywide performances in venues throughout New York City through May 10 are postponed.



All other scheduled concerts and programming starting on Monday, May 11, 2020 and beyond remain on the schedule pending the reopening of Carnegie Hall. The general public is encouraged to check carnegiehall.org/events for the most up-to-date programming information.

Patrons who purchased tickets by credit card from Carnegie Hall for a performance that has been cancelled will receive automatic refunds; those who purchased by cash at the Box Office may email a scan or photo of the tickets to feedback@carnegiehall.org, along with complete contact details (name, mailing address, and phone number), through June 30, 2020, for a refund. Those who purchased tickets directly from other concert presenters should contact that presenter for refund information.



Patrons who have any further questions are asked to email feedback@carnegiehall.org. Tickets will be refunded as quickly as possible, however please note this may be on a more delayed schedule than usual.

