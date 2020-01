Carnegie Hall Announces Winners Of Dream Wedding Contest

After receiving submissions from more than 800 couples from across the United States, Carnegie Hall has awarded its Dream Wedding to Kira Helper and Dmitri Burtis of Boston, MA. Their entry was selected for its creativity and originality as they mused on love and the meaning of music in their original submission video.

Composer and drummer Dmitri Burtis first met musical theater performer and music therapist Kira Helper as undergraduate students at Berklee College of Music about five and a half years ago through a mutual friend. In September 2018, Dmitri proposed in the Kyoto Garden of Holland Park while on a trip to London. On winning the Grand Prize, the couple offered "We just feel so grateful for this opportunity. What a way for us to start the rest of our lives together!"





The Grand Prize includes a ceremony and reception on April 25, 2020 for 100 guests in the Weill Terrace Room and Weill Music Room atop Carnegie Hall , plus catering by Constellation Culinary Group , event design and planning by NYLUX Events , hotel accommodation by Park Hyatt New York , ceremony music by Ensemble Connect , graphic design by Amy Glaser , hair and makeup by Beautini by Brittany Lo , wedding cake by Cakes by Andrea , photobooth by Capture Pod Studios , photography by Kylee Lee , and DJ and party services by Shiran Nicholson/Nicholson Events , décor by Adam Leffel Productions , and printed materials by Print Shoppe Club