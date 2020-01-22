Carnegie Hall Announces Winners Of Dream Wedding Contest
After receiving submissions from more than 800 couples from across the United States, Carnegie Hall has awarded its Dream Wedding to Kira Helper and Dmitri Burtis of Boston, MA. Their entry was selected for its creativity and originality as they mused on love and the meaning of music in their original submission video.Composer and drummer Dmitri Burtis first met musical theater performer and music therapist Kira Helper as undergraduate students at Berklee College of Music about five and a half years ago through a mutual friend. In September 2018, Dmitri proposed in the Kyoto Garden of Holland Park while on a trip to London. On winning the Grand Prize, the couple offered "We just feel so grateful for this opportunity. What a way for us to start the rest of our lives together!" The Grand Prize includes a ceremony and reception on April 25, 2020 for 100 guests in the Weill Terrace Room and Weill Music Room atop Carnegie Hall, plus catering by Constellation Culinary Group, event design and planning by NYLUX Events, hotel accommodation by Park Hyatt New York, ceremony music by Ensemble Connect, graphic design by Amy Glaser, hair and makeup by Beautini by Brittany Lo, wedding cake by Cakes by Andrea, photobooth by Capture Pod Studios, photography by Kylee Lee, and DJ and party services by Shiran Nicholson/Nicholson Events, décor by Adam Leffel Productions, and printed materials by Print Shoppe Club.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
VIDEO: Theatre Student Performs THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA As Both Christine And The Phantom
Sing for us, our angel of music! Abby Seim, who studies musical theatre at Viterbo University, recently took to the stage to perform a song from Broad... (read more)
Desi Oakley Steps In For Act 2 as Jenna In WAITRESS London Following Lucie Jones' Return
After making her West End debut as Jenna in Waitress Desi Oakley again took to the West End stage last night in the lead role after Lucie Jones was un... (read more)
Oh, What a Beautiful Broadway Run- OKLAHOMA! Cast Reflects on Final Performance
In 1943, a brand new musical from new composing team Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein astounded the world and changed Broadway forever. In 2019, ... (read more)
Video: Rob McClure Shares a First Peek at MRS. DOUBTFIRE
Everyone's favorite nanny is on her way to Broadway in Mrs. Doubtfire!... (read more)
Breaking: Andy Karl, Orfeh, Gavin Lee, Brooks Ashmanskas, and More Join MCP's JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
The complete cast has been announced for Manhattan Concert Productions' 50th Anniversary Celebration of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat a... (read more)
Josh Gad, Leslie Odom, Jr., and More Will Voice Characters on CENTRAL PARK, New Series From Apple TV+
Apple TV+ has announced a new animated musical comedy, called Central Park, which will include the voices of some Broadway favorites!... (read more)
Sing for us, our angel of music! Abby Seim, who studies musical theatre at Viterbo University, recently took to the stage to perform a song from Broad... (read more)
Desi Oakley Steps In For Act 2 as Jenna In WAITRESS London Following Lucie Jones' Return
After making her West End debut as Jenna in Waitress Desi Oakley again took to the West End stage last night in the lead role after Lucie Jones was un... (read more)
Oh, What a Beautiful Broadway Run- OKLAHOMA! Cast Reflects on Final Performance
In 1943, a brand new musical from new composing team Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein astounded the world and changed Broadway forever. In 2019, ... (read more)
Video: Rob McClure Shares a First Peek at MRS. DOUBTFIRE
Everyone's favorite nanny is on her way to Broadway in Mrs. Doubtfire!... (read more)
Breaking: Andy Karl, Orfeh, Gavin Lee, Brooks Ashmanskas, and More Join MCP's JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
The complete cast has been announced for Manhattan Concert Productions' 50th Anniversary Celebration of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat a... (read more)
Josh Gad, Leslie Odom, Jr., and More Will Voice Characters on CENTRAL PARK, New Series From Apple TV+
Apple TV+ has announced a new animated musical comedy, called Central Park, which will include the voices of some Broadway favorites!... (read more)