Carnegie Hall Announces 2025–2026 Well-Being Concert Series

Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute (WMI) has announced the return of its transformative Well-Being Concerts for the 2025–2026 season. Featuring eight curated performances by renowned artists including Esperanza Spalding, Nicholas Phan, Somi, Ablaye Cissoko, and Maxwell Quartet, the series offers immersive, hour-long concerts designed to support personal and collective wellness.

Held in the Resnick Education Wing and other unique venues including The Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine, each concert integrates live music, guided mindfulness, and communal reflection. Audiences are encouraged to recline on mats or cushions in an informal setting where performers are centered in the space, surrounded by participants at eye level.

“These concerts are about creating spaces where people can connect more deeply—with the music, the artists, and each other,” said WMI leadership.

2025–2026 WELL-BEING CONCERTS SCHEDULE:

October 19, 2025 – 5:00 PM

Annie Wu: Not Too Sweet

Flutist Annie Wu and pianist Joseph Vaz blend works by Fauré, Dvořák, and Sibelius with storytelling that reflects on life’s bittersweet transitions.

November 14, 2025 – 6:30 PM

Maxwell Quartet: A Well-Being Concert

The acclaimed Scottish string quartet makes its Carnegie Hall debut with folk-inspired and classical works.

January 11, 2026 – 5:00 PM

Somi: A Well-Being Concert

Grammy-nominated jazz and soul vocalist Somi presents an intimate evening of storytelling through sound.

January 24, 2026 – 5:00 PM

James Austin Smith: A Well-Being Concert

The celebrated oboist shares music and reflections in a relaxed, participatory atmosphere.

February 7, 2026 – 7:00 PM

Esperanza Spalding: A Well-Being Concert

Five-time Grammy Award-winner Esperanza Spalding leads a rare, small-scale performance exploring community care, elder wisdom, and healing practices.

February 26, 2026 – 7:00 PM (Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine)

Nicholas Phan with Theotokos: Bach and Buxtehude

Grammy-winning tenor Nicholas Phan collaborates with baroque ensemble Theotokos in a soaring program of sacred works.

April 25, 2026 – 5:00 PM

Ablaye Cissoko & Cyrille Brotto: A Well-Being Concert

Senegalese kora master Ablaye Cissoko and French accordionist Cyrille Brotto return with a transcendent cross-cultural experience.

May 2, 2026 – 5:00 PM

Sean Jones: A Well-Being Concert

Renowned jazz trumpeter and educator Sean Jones leads a reflective musical exploration of mindfulness and joy.

Global Expansion

Due to the overwhelming success of the series in New York, Carnegie Hall has partnered with organizations around the globe to offer Well-Being Concerts in their own communities. Partners in cities from San Antonio to Toronto to Ljubljana, Slovenia will present locally curated events using Carnegie Hall resources and support.

Ticket Information

Carnegie Hall Performances:

Tickets ($25–$50) go on sale to subscribers and donors on August 4, and to the general public on August 11 at carnegiehall.org, by phone at 212-247-7800, or at the Box Office (154 W. 57th Street).

St. John the Divine Performance (Feb. 26):

Tickets ($25) will go on sale in fall 2025 at stjohndivine.org.