Caramoor Summer Season Opens With Audra McDonald & Orchestra of St. Luke, June 17

Classical highlights include Baroque opera, The Knights, Ted Hearne premiere, and more.
POPULAR
Caramoor officially opens its 2023 summer season on June 17 with a concert featuring vocalist Audra McDonald, alongside Orchestra of St. Luke's (OSL).
The Orchestra returns twice more during the summer with concerts featuring pianist Hélène Grimaud (July 16) under the baton of Yue Bao and cellist Alisa Weilerstein (Aug 6) led by Roderick Cox. Among the other highlights of Caramoor's thoughtful and adventurous classical programming this season are the Boston Early Music Festival production of Francesca Caccini's Alcina (June 25); Sandbox Percussion performing Andy Akiho's Seven Pillars (June 30); the New York premiere of Ted Hearne's FARMING, performed by The Crossing (July 9); The Knights and Pekka Kuusisto giving the New York premiere of Nico Muhly's violin concerto Shrink (July 28); Handel's Acis and Galatea with Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra (July 23); cutting-edge string quartet Brooklyn Rider giving the NY premiere of Andreia Pinto Correia's Aere senza stelle (June 23); bass-baritone Davóne Tines with pianist John Bitoy (July 13); the world premiere of a string quartet by Derrick Skye, commissioned by Caramoor for the Ivalas Quartet (June 29); and pianist Conrad Tao in a duo program with tap dancer Caleb Teicher (July 20). Still more classical programs feature the Miró Quartet; Baroque supergroup Ruckus with flutist Emi Ferguson and violinist Rachell Ellen Wong (July 7); pianist Garrick Ohlsson with an all-Chopin program (July 30); the Dover Quartet with saxophonist Steven Banks (July 21); violinist Tessa Lark and double-bassist Michael Thurber (July 1); harpist Maeve Gilchrist and guitarist Kyle Sanna (July 15); the Harlem Chamber Players (July 29); guitarist Tengyue Zhang (Aug 3); and intimate Music Room recitals by cellist Alexander Hersh (July 8) and pianist Zhu Wang (Aug 5).
Caramoor has long been the exemplar of the transformative power of live music performed by world-renowned artists in a wide variety of genres. Besides classical music performances, Caramoor features a broad range of stellar American Roots, jazz, and global artists, as well as site-specific sound art installations. Featured events and artists include Grammy Award-winning Malian vocalist Oumou Sangaré (July 15); Brooklyn-based singer and composer Arooj Aftab, the first Pakistani woman to win a Grammy, along with pianist Vijay Iyer and bassist Shahzad Ismaily (July 29); eclectic Ukrainian punk/folk quartet DakhaBrakha (July 14); Ted Sperling hosting an evening of Harold Arlen sung by Broadway stars Julie Benko, Aisha de Haas, Mikaela Bennett and Nicholas Ward (July 8); the annual Jazz Festival headlined by vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant (July 22); 23-year-old, two-time Grammy winning jazz singer Samara Joy (Aug 4); the American Roots Music Festival with country singer/songwriter Brandy Clark as headliner (June 24); and Mary Chapin Carpenter (Aug 5). Caramoor is dedicated to presenting music as a collective cultural heritage, and it's the perfect destination for gathering outdoors with friends and family to celebrate and be renewed by the dynamic power of music and the arts. As BBC Music Magazine has said, it's “a year-round powerhouse of cultural activity.”
Caramoor is a cultural arts destination located on a unique 80-plus-acre estate with Italianate architecture and gardens in Northern Westchester County, NY. Its beautiful grounds include the historic Rosen House, a stunning mansion listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Besides enriching the lives of its audiences through innovative and diverse musical performances of the highest quality, Caramoor mentors young professional musicians and provides music-centered educational programs for young children.
Getting to Caramoor is simple by car or public transportation. All parking is free and close to the performance areas. Handicapped parking is also free and readily available. By car from New York City, take the Henry Hudson Parkway north to the Saw Mill River Parkway north to I-684 north to Exit 6. Go east on Route 35 to the traffic light (0.3 miles). Turn right onto Route 22 south, and travel 1.9 miles to the junction of Girdle Ridge Road where there is a green Caramoor sign. At the junction, veer left and make a quick right onto Girdle Ridge Road. Continue on Girdle Ridge Road 0.5 miles to the Caramoor gates on the right. Approximate drive time is one hour. By train from Grand Central Station, take the Harlem Division Line of the Metro-North Railroad heading to Southeast, and exit at Katonah. Caramoor is a 3.5-mile drive from the Katonah station.
A FREE shuttle from Metro North's Katonah station to and from Caramoor runs before and after every afternoon and evening concert.
All artists and dates are subject to change.
Sun, June 4 at 1pm
Caramoor Grounds
Soundscapes
Jonny Allen, percussion; Dorit Chrysler, theremin; Conor Hanick, piano
Iannis XENAKIS: Rebonds
John CAGE: Sonatas and Interludes (complete)
Tom JOHNSON: Nine Bells (excerpts)
Sound art installations:
Liz Phillips: Dyning in the Dovecote
Trimpin: In“C”
Mendi + Keith Obadike: Timbre and Frequency
Walter Kitundu: Nafasi Yako Ni Ya Kijani (“Your Place is Green”)
Taylor Deupree: t(ch)ime
Ranjit Bhatnagar: Stone Song
Annea Lockwood and Bob Bielecki: Wild Energy
Annea Lockwood: Piano Garden
Sat, June 17 at 8pm
Venetian Theater
Opening Night: Audra McDonald
Andy Einhorn, conductor; Orchestra of St. Luke's
Sun, June 18 at 1:30pm
Gala Tent
Family Concert: Gotta Swing!
Eyal Vilner Swing Band
Gaby Cook, Nathan Bugh, Jennifer Jones, Ray Davis, dancers
Sun, June 18 at 4pm
Gala Tent
Hot Jazz Age Frolic
Eyal Vilner Big Band
Imani Rousselle, guest vocalist
Nathan Bugh & Gaby Cook, dancers
Thu, June 22 at 7pm
Friends Field
Harlem Gospel Travelers
Presented in collaboration with City Winery
Fri, June 23 at 8pm
Spanish Courtyard
Brooklyn Rider
FOUR ELEMENTS
Suite of American Folk Songs, collected/transcribed by Ruth Crawford Seeger, arranged by Colin Jacobsen
Andreia PINTO CORREIA: Aere senza stelle (NY premiere)
Dmitri SHOSTAKOVICH: String Quartet No. 8 in C minor, Op. 110
Osvaldo GOLIJOV: Tenebrae
Sat, June 24 at 12:30pm
Various Venues
American Roots Music Festival
Presented in collaboration with City Winery
ARTISTS:
Sunny War
Miko Marks
Mike Block Trio
Nefesh Mountain
Leon Timbo
Divining Rod
Hayley Reardon
Our Band
Sat, June 24 at 7:30pm
Venetian Theater
American Roots Music Festival
Presented in collaboration with City Winery
Brandy Clark
Sun, June 25 at 4pm
Venetian Theater
Francesca Caccini's Alcina
Boston Early Music Festival
Paul O'Dette and Stephen Stubbs, co-music directors
Gilbert Blin, director
Mireille Lebel, mezzo-soprano: Alcina
Colin Balzer, tenor: Ruggiero
Cecilia Duarte, mezzo-soprano: Melissa
Francesca CACCINI: La liberazione di Ruggiero dall'isola d'Alcina
Pre-concert talk with Paul O'Dette and Stephen Stubbs
Thu, June 29 at 7pm
Spanish Courtyard
Ivalas Quartet (Ernst Stiefel String Quartet-in-Residence)
Jessie MONTGOMERY: Strum
Carlos SIMON: Warmth from Other Suns
Eleanor ALBERGA: String Quartet No. 2
Derrick SKYE: Deliverance (world premiere, Caramoor commission)
Fri, June 30 at 8pm
Venetian Theater
Sandbox Percussion
Sandbox Percussion
Andy AKIHO: Seven Pillars
Pre-concert talk with members of Sandbox Percussion
Sat, July 1 at 11am
Sunken Garden
Tessa Lark, violin (Evnin Rising Stars alumna)
Michael Thurber, double bass
Music and Meditation in the Garden
Jennifer Llewellyn, meditation coach
Sat, July 1 at 8pm
Friends Field
Plena Libre
Sun, July 2 at 4pm
Venetian Theater
Pops & Patriots
Westchester Symphonic Winds
Curt Ebersole, conductor
Nicoletta Berry, soprano: Terrence Chin-Loy, tenor (Schwab Vocal Rising Stars alumni)
Thu, July 6 at 7pm
Spanish Courtyard
Miró Quartet (Ernst Stiefel String Quartet-in-Residence alumni)
Robert SCHUMANN: Scherzo from String Quartet in A minor, Op. 41, No. 1
Caroline SHAW: Microfictions
George WALKER: Lyric for Strings (arrangement for string quartet)
Johannes BRAHMS: String Quartet in C minor, Op. 51, No. 1
Fri, July 7 at 11am
Education Center
Concerts for Little Ones
Musiquita
Fri, July 7 at 8pm
Spanish Courtyard
Ruckus
Featuring Rachell Ellen Wong, violin and Emi Ferguson, flute
ARCADIAN VISIONS
George Frideric HANDEL: Trio in D, Op. 5, #2; Trio in B minor, Op. 2, #1b; Trio in G, Op. 5, #4; Piangeró la sorte mia (arr.)
Celeste ORAM: A Tuning Tune; Attuning Tune
Ignatius SANCHO: Selections from Twelve Country Dances for the Year 1779
TRADITIONAL: Garden Hymn
Williams BILLINGS: The Rose of Sharon; Cobham
Thomas ARNE: Trio Sonata in G
Jeremiah INGALLS: Lovely Vine
TRADITIONAL (arr. W. Walker): Captain Kidd
Daniel READ: Sherburne
Sat, July 8 at 5pm
Rosen House Music Room
Alexander Hersh, cello (Evnin Rising Stars alumnus)
Christopher Goodpasture, piano
Claude DEBUSSY: Sonata for Cello and Piano in D minor
Paul WIANCKO: Microsuite for Solo Cello
Anton WEBERN: Two Pieces
Felix MENDELSSOHN: Cello Sonata No. 2 in D, Op. 58
Giovanni SOLLIMA: Lamentatio
Sat, July 8 at 8pm
Venetian Theater
Over the Rainbow: The Music of Harold Arlen
Ted Sperling, music director
Aisha de Haas, vocalist
Mikaela Bennett, vocalist
Nicholas Ward, vocalist
Julie Benko, vocalist
Sun, July 9 at 4pm
Sunken Garden
FARMING
The Crossing
Donald Nally, conductor
Ashley Tata, director
Ted HEARNE: FARMING (NY premiere)
Pre-concert talk with Ted Hearne, Donald Nally, and Ashley Tata
Thu, July 13 at 7pm
Spanish Courtyard
Davóne Tines, bass-baritone
John Bitoy, piano
RECITAL NO. 1: MASS
Caroline SHAW: Kyrie
J. S. BACH: "Wie jammern mich doch die verkehrten Herzen" from Cantata BWV 170
Caroline SHAW: Agnus Dei
Tyshawn SOREY: "Were You There?" from Songs of Death
Margaret BONDS: "To a Brown Girl Dead"
Tyshawn SOREY: "Swing Low, Sweet Chariot" from Songs of Death
Caroline SHAW: Credo
J. S. BACH: "Mache dich, mein Herze, rein" from St. Matthew Passion
Caroline SHAW: Gloria
TRADITIONAL: "Give Me Jesus" (arr. Moses Hogan)
Caroline SHAW: Sanctus
Julius EASTMAN: Prelude to The Holy Presence of Joan d'Arc
Igee DIEUDONNÉ / Davóne TINES: Vigil
Post-Concert Talkback with Davóne Tines
1Fri, July 14 at 11am
Education Center
Concerts for Little Ones
Alexander Davis, bassoon
Additional artists TBA
Fri, July 14 at 8pm
Friends Field
DakhaBrakha
Sat, July 15 at 11am
Sunken Garden
Maeve Gilchrist, harp
Kyle Sanna, guitar
Music and Meditation in the Garden
Jennifer Llewellyn, meditation coach
Sat, July 15 at 8pm
Venetian Theater
Oumou Sangaré
Sun, July 16 at 4pm
Venetian Theater
Orchestra of St. Luke's
Yue Bao, conductor
Hélène Grimaud, piano
Gabriela Lena FRANK: Elegía Andina
Maurice RAVEL: Piano Concerto in G
Johannes BRAHMS: Symphony No. 2 in D, Op. 73
Pre-Concert talk with Yue Bao
Thu July 20 at 7pm
Venetian Theater
Conrad Tao, piano / Caleb Teicher, dancer
COUNTERPOINT
J.S. BACH: Goldberg Variations, BWV 988: Aria
Conrad TAO: Improvisation
Arnold SCHOENBERG: Fünf Klavierstücke, Op. 23: V. Walzer
Ray NOBLE/Bud POWELL/Art TATUM: Cherokee
Honi COLES/Brenda BUFALINO: The Coles and Bufalino Soft Shoe
Johannes BRAHMS: Fantasias: Intermezzo in E, Op. 116, No. 4
Wolfgang Amadeus MOZART: Song and Dance, based on Mozart's Sonata in A, K.331: III. Allegretto “Alla Turca” (arr. by David Parker)
George GERSHWIN: Rhapsody in Blue (arr. for solo piano)
Maurice RAVEL: Sonatine in F-sharp minor: Mouvement de menuet (ii)
Fri, July 21 at 11am
Education Center
Concerts for Little Ones
Alphonso Horne, trumpet
Additional artists TBA
Fri, July 21 at 8pm
Spanish Courtyard
Dover Quartet (Ernst Stiefel String Quartet-in-Residence alumni)
Steven Banks, alto saxophone
Joseph HAYDN: String Quartet in E-flat, H.III:38 ("The Joke")
William Grant STILL: Lyric String Quartette
Steven BANKS: Cries, Sighs, and Dreams
Antonin DVOŘÁK: String Quartet No. 10 in E-flat, Op. 51
Pre-concert talk with Steven Banks
Sat, July 22 at 1pm
Various venues
Jazz Festival
Presented in collaboration with Jazz at Lincoln Center
Anthony Hervey Quintet
Jazz at Lincoln Center's Summer Jazz Academy Big Bands with special guests
New Jazz Underground featuring Abdias Armenteros, Sebastian Rios, and TJ Reddick
Christie Dashiell
Sat, July 22 at 7:30pm
Venetian Theater
Jazz Festival
Presented in collaboration with Jazz at Lincoln Center
Cécile McLorin Salvant, vocalist
Sun, July 23 at 4pm
Venetian Theater
Handel's Acis and Galatea
Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra
Richard Egarr, conductor
Nicholas Mulroy, tenor: Acis
Hera Hyesang Park, soprano: Galatea
Isaiah Bell, tenor: Damon
Dashon Burton, bass-baritone: Polyphemus
Daniel Moody, countertenor: ensemble
Aria Umezawa, director
George Frideric HANDEL: Acis and Galatea (1718 version)
Pre-concert lecture with MIT professor emeritus and Handel scholar Ellen T. Harris
Thu, July 27 at 7pm
Spanish Courtyard
Pekka Kuusisto, violin / Nico Muhly, piano
Fri, July 28 at 8pm
Venetian Theater
The Knights
Eric Jacobsen, conductor
Pekka Kuusisto, violin
Felix MENDELSSOHN: Sinfonia No. 10 in B minor
Nico MUHLY: Violin Concerto, Shrink (NY Premiere)
Aaron COPLAND: Appalachian Spring
Colin JACOBSEN: A Shadow Under Every Light
Pre-concert conversation with Eric Jacobsen, Pekka Kuusisto, and Nico Muhly.
Sat, July 29 at 11am
Sunken Garden
Harlem Chamber Players
Music and Meditation in the Garden
Jennifer Llewellyn, meditation coach
Sat, July 29 at 8pm
Friends Field
Arooj Aftab, vocalist; Vijay Iyer, piano; Shahzad Ismaily, bass
LOVE IN EXILE
Sun, July 30 at 4pm
Venetian Theater
Garrick Ohlsson, piano
Frédéric CHOPIN:
Nocturne in F, Op. 15, No. 1
Nocturne in B, Op. 9, No. 3
Barcarolle in F-sharp, Op. 60
Fantasie in F minor, Op. 49
Scherzo No. 3 in C-sharp minor, Op. 39
Impromptu in F-sharp, Op. 36
Piano Sonata in B minor, Op. 58
Thu, Aug 3 at 7pm
Sunken Garden
Tengyue Zhang, guitar
Agustín Barrios MANGORE: Una Limosna por el Amor de Dios
Johann Sebastian BACH: Prelude from Lute Suite No. 2, BWV 997
Johann Sebastian BACH: Chaconne from Partita for Violin No. 2, BWV 1004 (arr. Sharon Isbin, TY Zhang)
Isaac ALBENIZ: “Sevilla” from Suite Espanola No. 3 (arr. William Kanengiser, TY Zhang)
Mario CASTELNUOVO-TEDESCO: No. 18: “El Sueño de la Razón Produce Monstruos” from 24 Caprichos de Goya
Jean-Philippe RAMEAU: Les Sauvages (arr. Michael Grizard, TY Zhang)
Domenico SCARLATTI: Keyboard Sonata, K. 53 (arr. TY Zhang)
Roland DYENS: Clown
with Strauss Shi, violin:
Antonio VIVALDI: L'inverno / Winter (arr. David Galvez)
Huang HAIHUAI: 赛马 Horse Racing (with Chinese Erhu)
Astor PIAZZOLLA: Histoire du Tango – Nightclub 1960
Fri, Aug 4 at 8pm
Friends Field
Samara Joy, vocalist
Presented in collaboration with Jazz at Lincoln Center
Sat, Aug 5 at 5pm
Rosen House Music Room
Zhu Wang, piano (Evnin Rising Stars alumnus)
Robert SCHUMANN: Arabesque, Op.18
Ludwig van BEETHOVEN: Piano Sonata in G, Op. 31 No.1
Zhang ZHAO: Pi Huang (Moments from Beijing Opera)
William Grant STILL: “Summerland” from Three Visions
Frédéric CHOPIN: Polonaise Fantasy, Op. 61
Sat, Aug 5 at 8pm
Venetian Theater
Mary Chapin Carpenter
Presented in collaboration with City Winery
Sun, Aug 6 at 4pm
Venetian Theater
Summer Season Finale: Orchestra of St. Luke's
Orchestra of St. Luke's; Roderick Cox, conductor
Alisa Weilerstein, cello (Evnin Rising Stars alumna)
George WALKER: Lyric for Strings
Dmitri SHOSTAKOVICH: Cello Concerto No. 1 in E-flat, Op. 107
Ludwig van BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 7 in A, Op. 92
Pre-concert talk with Roderick Cox and Alisa Weilerstein
Fri, Aug 11 at 7pm
Friends Field
Balún
Wed, Aug 16 at 7pm
Friends Field
Michael Olatuja: Lagos Pepper Soup
Fri, Aug 18 at 7pm
Friends Field
Neal Francis
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You