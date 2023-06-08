Caramoor Summer Season Opens With Audra McDonald & Orchestra of St. Luke, June 17

Caramoor officially opens its 2023 summer season on June 17 with a concert featuring vocalist Audra McDonald, alongside Orchestra of St. Luke's (OSL).

The Orchestra returns twice more during the summer with concerts featuring pianist Hélène Grimaud (July 16) under the baton of Yue Bao and cellist Alisa Weilerstein (Aug 6) led by Roderick Cox. Among the other highlights of Caramoor's thoughtful and adventurous classical programming this season are the Boston Early Music Festival production of Francesca Caccini's Alcina (June 25); Sandbox Percussion performing Andy Akiho's Seven Pillars (June 30); the New York premiere of Ted Hearne's FARMING, performed by The Crossing (July 9); The Knights and Pekka Kuusisto giving the New York premiere of Nico Muhly's violin concerto Shrink (July 28); Handel's Acis and Galatea with Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra (July 23); cutting-edge string quartet Brooklyn Rider giving the NY premiere of Andreia Pinto Correia's Aere senza stelle (June 23); bass-baritone Davóne Tines with pianist John Bitoy (July 13); the world premiere of a string quartet by Derrick Skye, commissioned by Caramoor for the Ivalas Quartet (June 29); and pianist Conrad Tao in a duo program with tap dancer Caleb Teicher (July 20). Still more classical programs feature the Miró Quartet; Baroque supergroup Ruckus with flutist Emi Ferguson and violinist Rachell Ellen Wong (July 7); pianist Garrick Ohlsson with an all-Chopin program (July 30); the Dover Quartet with saxophonist Steven Banks (July 21); violinist Tessa Lark and double-bassist Michael Thurber (July 1); harpist Maeve Gilchrist and guitarist Kyle Sanna (July 15); the Harlem Chamber Players (July 29); guitarist Tengyue Zhang (Aug 3); and intimate Music Room recitals by cellist Alexander Hersh (July 8) and pianist Zhu Wang (Aug 5).



Caramoor has long been the exemplar of the transformative power of live music performed by world-renowned artists in a wide variety of genres. Besides classical music performances, Caramoor features a broad range of stellar American Roots, jazz, and global artists, as well as site-specific sound art installations. Featured events and artists include Grammy Award-winning Malian vocalist Oumou Sangaré (July 15); Brooklyn-based singer and composer Arooj Aftab, the first Pakistani woman to win a Grammy, along with pianist Vijay Iyer and bassist Shahzad Ismaily (July 29); eclectic Ukrainian punk/folk quartet DakhaBrakha (July 14); Ted Sperling hosting an evening of Harold Arlen sung by Broadway stars Julie Benko, Aisha de Haas, Mikaela Bennett and Nicholas Ward (July 8); the annual Jazz Festival headlined by vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant (July 22); 23-year-old, two-time Grammy winning jazz singer Samara Joy (Aug 4); the American Roots Music Festival with country singer/songwriter Brandy Clark as headliner (June 24); and Mary Chapin Carpenter (Aug 5). Caramoor is dedicated to presenting music as a collective cultural heritage, and it's the perfect destination for gathering outdoors with friends and family to celebrate and be renewed by the dynamic power of music and the arts. As BBC Music Magazine has said, it's “a year-round powerhouse of cultural activity.”

About Caramoor

Caramoor is a cultural arts destination located on a unique 80-plus-acre estate with Italianate architecture and gardens in Northern Westchester County, NY. Its beautiful grounds include the historic Rosen House, a stunning mansion listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Besides enriching the lives of its audiences through innovative and diverse musical performances of the highest quality, Caramoor mentors young professional musicians and provides music-centered educational programs for young children.

Getting to Caramoor

Getting to Caramoor is simple by car or public transportation. All parking is free and close to the performance areas. Handicapped parking is also free and readily available. By car from New York City, take the Henry Hudson Parkway north to the Saw Mill River Parkway north to I-684 north to Exit 6. Go east on Route 35 to the traffic light (0.3 miles). Turn right onto Route 22 south, and travel 1.9 miles to the junction of Girdle Ridge Road where there is a green Caramoor sign. At the junction, veer left and make a quick right onto Girdle Ridge Road. Continue on Girdle Ridge Road 0.5 miles to the Caramoor gates on the right. Approximate drive time is one hour. By train from Grand Central Station, take the Harlem Division Line of the Metro-North Railroad heading to Southeast, and exit at Katonah. Caramoor is a 3.5-mile drive from the Katonah station.



A FREE shuttle from Metro North's Katonah station to and from Caramoor runs before and after every afternoon and evening concert.

Caramoor: 2023 Summer Season

All artists and dates are subject to change.



Sun, June 4 at 1pm

Caramoor Grounds

Soundscapes

Jonny Allen, percussion; Dorit Chrysler, theremin; Conor Hanick, piano

Iannis XENAKIS: Rebonds

John CAGE: Sonatas and Interludes (complete)

Tom JOHNSON: Nine Bells (excerpts)



Sound art installations:

Liz Phillips: Dyning in the Dovecote

Trimpin: In“C”

Mendi + Keith Obadike: Timbre and Frequency

Walter Kitundu: Nafasi Yako Ni Ya Kijani (“Your Place is Green”)

Taylor Deupree: t(ch)ime

Ranjit Bhatnagar: Stone Song

Annea Lockwood and Bob Bielecki: Wild Energy

Annea Lockwood: Piano Garden



Sat, June 17 at 8pm

Venetian Theater

Opening Night: Audra McDonald

Andy Einhorn, conductor; Orchestra of St. Luke's



Sun, June 18 at 1:30pm

Gala Tent

Family Concert: Gotta Swing!

Eyal Vilner Swing Band

Gaby Cook, Nathan Bugh, Jennifer Jones, Ray Davis, dancers



Sun, June 18 at 4pm

Gala Tent

Hot Jazz Age Frolic

Eyal Vilner Big Band

Imani Rousselle, guest vocalist

Nathan Bugh & Gaby Cook, dancers



Thu, June 22 at 7pm

Friends Field

Harlem Gospel Travelers

Presented in collaboration with City Winery



Fri, June 23 at 8pm

Spanish Courtyard

Brooklyn Rider

FOUR ELEMENTS

Suite of American Folk Songs, collected/transcribed by Ruth Crawford Seeger, arranged by Colin Jacobsen

Andreia PINTO CORREIA: Aere senza stelle (NY premiere)

Dmitri SHOSTAKOVICH: String Quartet No. 8 in C minor, Op. 110

Osvaldo GOLIJOV: Tenebrae



Sat, June 24 at 12:30pm

Various Venues

American Roots Music Festival

Presented in collaboration with City Winery

ARTISTS:

Sunny War

Miko Marks

Mike Block Trio

Nefesh Mountain

Leon Timbo

Divining Rod

Hayley Reardon

Our Band



Sat, June 24 at 7:30pm

Venetian Theater

American Roots Music Festival

Presented in collaboration with City Winery

Brandy Clark



Sun, June 25 at 4pm

Venetian Theater

Francesca Caccini's Alcina

Boston Early Music Festival

Paul O'Dette and Stephen Stubbs, co-music directors

Gilbert Blin, director

Mireille Lebel, mezzo-soprano: Alcina

Colin Balzer, tenor: Ruggiero

Cecilia Duarte, mezzo-soprano: Melissa

Francesca CACCINI: La liberazione di Ruggiero dall'isola d'Alcina

Pre-concert talk with Paul O'Dette and Stephen Stubbs



Thu, June 29 at 7pm

Spanish Courtyard

Ivalas Quartet (Ernst Stiefel String Quartet-in-Residence)

Jessie MONTGOMERY: Strum

Carlos SIMON: Warmth from Other Suns

Eleanor ALBERGA: String Quartet No. 2

Derrick SKYE: Deliverance (world premiere, Caramoor commission)



Fri, June 30 at 8pm

Venetian Theater

Sandbox Percussion

Andy AKIHO: Seven Pillars

Pre-concert talk with members of Sandbox Percussion



Sat, July 1 at 11am

Sunken Garden

Tessa Lark, violin (Evnin Rising Stars alumna)

Michael Thurber, double bass

Music and Meditation in the Garden

Jennifer Llewellyn, meditation coach



Sat, July 1 at 8pm

Friends Field

Plena Libre



Sun, July 2 at 4pm

Venetian Theater

Pops & Patriots

Westchester Symphonic Winds

Curt Ebersole, conductor

Nicoletta Berry, soprano: Terrence Chin-Loy, tenor (Schwab Vocal Rising Stars alumni)



Thu, July 6 at 7pm

Spanish Courtyard

Miró Quartet (Ernst Stiefel String Quartet-in-Residence alumni)

Robert SCHUMANN: Scherzo from String Quartet in A minor, Op. 41, No. 1

Caroline SHAW: Microfictions

George WALKER: Lyric for Strings (arrangement for string quartet)

Johannes BRAHMS: String Quartet in C minor, Op. 51, No. 1



Fri, July 7 at 11am

Education Center

Concerts for Little Ones

Musiquita



Fri, July 7 at 8pm

Spanish Courtyard

Ruckus

Featuring Rachell Ellen Wong, violin and Emi Ferguson, flute

ARCADIAN VISIONS

George Frideric HANDEL: Trio in D, Op. 5, #2; Trio in B minor, Op. 2, #1b; Trio in G, Op. 5, #4; Piangeró la sorte mia (arr.)

Celeste ORAM: A Tuning Tune; Attuning Tune

Ignatius SANCHO: Selections from Twelve Country Dances for the Year 1779

TRADITIONAL: Garden Hymn

Williams BILLINGS: The Rose of Sharon; Cobham

Thomas ARNE: Trio Sonata in G

Jeremiah INGALLS: Lovely Vine

TRADITIONAL (arr. W. Walker): Captain Kidd

Daniel READ: Sherburne



Sat, July 8 at 5pm

Rosen House Music Room

Alexander Hersh, cello (Evnin Rising Stars alumnus)

Christopher Goodpasture, piano

Claude DEBUSSY: Sonata for Cello and Piano in D minor

Paul WIANCKO: Microsuite for Solo Cello

Anton WEBERN: Two Pieces

Felix MENDELSSOHN: Cello Sonata No. 2 in D, Op. 58

Giovanni SOLLIMA: Lamentatio



Sat, July 8 at 8pm

Venetian Theater

Over the Rainbow: The Music of Harold Arlen

Ted Sperling, music director

Aisha de Haas, vocalist

Mikaela Bennett, vocalist

Nicholas Ward, vocalist

Julie Benko, vocalist



Sun, July 9 at 4pm

Sunken Garden

FARMING

The Crossing

Donald Nally, conductor

Ashley Tata, director

Ted HEARNE: FARMING (NY premiere)

Pre-concert talk with Ted Hearne, Donald Nally, and Ashley Tata



Thu, July 13 at 7pm

Spanish Courtyard

Davóne Tines, bass-baritone

John Bitoy, piano

RECITAL NO. 1: MASS

Caroline SHAW: Kyrie

J. S. BACH: "Wie jammern mich doch die verkehrten Herzen" from Cantata BWV 170

Caroline SHAW: Agnus Dei

Tyshawn SOREY: "Were You There?" from Songs of Death

Margaret BONDS: "To a Brown Girl Dead"

Tyshawn SOREY: "Swing Low, Sweet Chariot" from Songs of Death

Caroline SHAW: Credo

J. S. BACH: "Mache dich, mein Herze, rein" from St. Matthew Passion

Caroline SHAW: Gloria

TRADITIONAL: "Give Me Jesus" (arr. Moses Hogan)

Caroline SHAW: Sanctus

Julius EASTMAN: Prelude to The Holy Presence of Joan d'Arc

Igee DIEUDONNÉ / Davóne TINES: Vigil

Post-Concert Talkback with Davóne Tines



1Fri, July 14 at 11am

Education Center

Concerts for Little Ones

Alexander Davis, bassoon

Additional artists TBA



Fri, July 14 at 8pm

Friends Field

DakhaBrakha



Sat, July 15 at 11am

Sunken Garden

Maeve Gilchrist, harp

Kyle Sanna, guitar

Music and Meditation in the Garden

Jennifer Llewellyn, meditation coach



Sat, July 15 at 8pm

Venetian Theater

Oumou Sangaré



Sun, July 16 at 4pm

Venetian Theater

Orchestra of St. Luke's

Yue Bao, conductor

Hélène Grimaud, piano

Gabriela Lena FRANK: Elegía Andina

Maurice RAVEL: Piano Concerto in G

Johannes BRAHMS: Symphony No. 2 in D, Op. 73

Pre-Concert talk with Yue Bao



Thu July 20 at 7pm

Venetian Theater

Conrad Tao, piano / Caleb Teicher, dancer

COUNTERPOINT

J.S. BACH: Goldberg Variations, BWV 988: Aria

Conrad TAO: Improvisation

Arnold SCHOENBERG: Fünf Klavierstücke, Op. 23: V. Walzer

Ray NOBLE/Bud POWELL/Art TATUM: Cherokee

Honi COLES/Brenda BUFALINO: The Coles and Bufalino Soft Shoe

Johannes BRAHMS: Fantasias: Intermezzo in E, Op. 116, No. 4

Wolfgang Amadeus MOZART: Song and Dance, based on Mozart's Sonata in A, K.331: III. Allegretto “Alla Turca” (arr. by David Parker)

George GERSHWIN: Rhapsody in Blue (arr. for solo piano)

Maurice RAVEL: Sonatine in F-sharp minor: Mouvement de menuet (ii)



Fri, July 21 at 11am

Education Center

Concerts for Little Ones

Alphonso Horne, trumpet

Additional artists TBA



Fri, July 21 at 8pm

Spanish Courtyard

Dover Quartet (Ernst Stiefel String Quartet-in-Residence alumni)

Steven Banks, alto saxophone

Joseph HAYDN: String Quartet in E-flat, H.III:38 ("The Joke")

William Grant STILL: Lyric String Quartette

Steven BANKS: Cries, Sighs, and Dreams

Antonin DVOŘÁK: String Quartet No. 10 in E-flat, Op. 51

Pre-concert talk with Steven Banks



Sat, July 22 at 1pm

Various venues

Jazz Festival

Presented in collaboration with Jazz at Lincoln Center

Anthony Hervey Quintet

Jazz at Lincoln Center's Summer Jazz Academy Big Bands with special guests

New Jazz Underground featuring Abdias Armenteros, Sebastian Rios, and TJ Reddick

Christie Dashiell



Sat, July 22 at 7:30pm

Venetian Theater

Jazz Festival

Presented in collaboration with Jazz at Lincoln Center

Cécile McLorin Salvant, vocalist



Sun, July 23 at 4pm

Venetian Theater

Handel's Acis and Galatea

Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra

Richard Egarr, conductor

Nicholas Mulroy, tenor: Acis

Hera Hyesang Park, soprano: Galatea

Isaiah Bell, tenor: Damon

Dashon Burton, bass-baritone: Polyphemus

Daniel Moody, countertenor: ensemble

Aria Umezawa, director

George Frideric HANDEL: Acis and Galatea (1718 version)

Pre-concert lecture with MIT professor emeritus and Handel scholar Ellen T. Harris



Thu, July 27 at 7pm

Spanish Courtyard

Pekka Kuusisto, violin / Nico Muhly, piano



Fri, July 28 at 8pm

Venetian Theater

The Knights

Eric Jacobsen, conductor

Pekka Kuusisto, violin

Felix MENDELSSOHN: Sinfonia No. 10 in B minor

Nico MUHLY: Violin Concerto, Shrink (NY Premiere)

Aaron COPLAND: Appalachian Spring

Colin JACOBSEN: A Shadow Under Every Light

Pre-concert conversation with Eric Jacobsen, Pekka Kuusisto, and Nico Muhly.



Sat, July 29 at 11am

Sunken Garden

Harlem Chamber Players

Music and Meditation in the Garden

Jennifer Llewellyn, meditation coach



Sat, July 29 at 8pm

Friends Field

Arooj Aftab, vocalist; Vijay Iyer, piano; Shahzad Ismaily, bass

LOVE IN EXILE



Sun, July 30 at 4pm

Venetian Theater

Garrick Ohlsson, piano

Frédéric CHOPIN:

Nocturne in F, Op. 15, No. 1

Nocturne in B, Op. 9, No. 3

Barcarolle in F-sharp, Op. 60

Fantasie in F minor, Op. 49

Scherzo No. 3 in C-sharp minor, Op. 39

Impromptu in F-sharp, Op. 36

Piano Sonata in B minor, Op. 58



Thu, Aug 3 at 7pm

Sunken Garden

Tengyue Zhang, guitar

Agustín Barrios MANGORE: Una Limosna por el Amor de Dios

Johann Sebastian BACH: Prelude from Lute Suite No. 2, BWV 997

Johann Sebastian BACH: Chaconne from Partita for Violin No. 2, BWV 1004 (arr. Sharon Isbin, TY Zhang)

Isaac ALBENIZ: “Sevilla” from Suite Espanola No. 3 (arr. William Kanengiser, TY Zhang)

Mario CASTELNUOVO-TEDESCO: No. 18: “El Sueño de la Razón Produce Monstruos” from 24 Caprichos de Goya

Jean-Philippe RAMEAU: Les Sauvages (arr. Michael Grizard, TY Zhang)

Domenico SCARLATTI: Keyboard Sonata, K. 53 (arr. TY Zhang)

Roland DYENS: Clown



with Strauss Shi, violin:

Antonio VIVALDI: L'inverno / Winter (arr. David Galvez)

Huang HAIHUAI: 赛马 Horse Racing (with Chinese Erhu)

Astor PIAZZOLLA: Histoire du Tango – Nightclub 1960



Fri, Aug 4 at 8pm

Friends Field

Samara Joy, vocalist

Presented in collaboration with Jazz at Lincoln Center



Sat, Aug 5 at 5pm

Rosen House Music Room

Zhu Wang, piano (Evnin Rising Stars alumnus)

Robert SCHUMANN: Arabesque, Op.18

Ludwig van BEETHOVEN: Piano Sonata in G, Op. 31 No.1

Zhang ZHAO: Pi Huang (Moments from Beijing Opera)

William Grant STILL: “Summerland” from Three Visions

Frédéric CHOPIN: Polonaise Fantasy, Op. 61



Sat, Aug 5 at 8pm

Venetian Theater

Mary Chapin Carpenter

Presented in collaboration with City Winery



Sun, Aug 6 at 4pm

Venetian Theater

Summer Season Finale: Orchestra of St. Luke's

Orchestra of St. Luke's; Roderick Cox, conductor

Alisa Weilerstein, cello (Evnin Rising Stars alumna)

George WALKER: Lyric for Strings

Dmitri SHOSTAKOVICH: Cello Concerto No. 1 in E-flat, Op. 107

Ludwig van BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 7 in A, Op. 92

Pre-concert talk with Roderick Cox and Alisa Weilerstein



Fri, Aug 11 at 7pm

Friends Field

Balún



Wed, Aug 16 at 7pm

Friends Field

Michael Olatuja: Lagos Pepper Soup



Fri, Aug 18 at 7pm

Friends Field

Neal Francis