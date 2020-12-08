Canticorum Virtuosi, Inc. And Maestro Harold Rosenbaum Announce Seventeen Free Winter/Spring 2021 Season Events

Harold Rosenbaum, Conductor and Artistic Director of The New York Virtuoso Singers, The Canticum Novum Singers and their parent organization Canticorum Virtuosi, Inc., has announced dates for their free Winter/Spring 2021 season online events, Tuesdays at 7 PM on Zoom.

Canticorum Virtuosi, Inc. will offer these seventeen virtual sessions/workshops/webinars via Zoom, with an emphasis on helping singers, conductors, and composers, as a follow-on to their initial Fall 2020 series of thirteen virtual events. Singers from NYVS will assist Maestro Rosenbaum in several of these Tuesday @ 7 PM sessions.

Registration for each week's event will be on Zoom. All of the sessions will be free, but donations will be accepted.

The schedule and content for the seventeen Winter/Spring presentations is:

For Composers: January 5 - Session #14: Writing for Choirs I

For Composers: January 12 - Session #15: Writing for Choirs II

For Composers: January 19 - Session #16: Writing for Choirs - Tips by four professional choristers

For Solo Singers: January 26 - Session #17: Masterclass for singers - Tips by four professional soloists, Four pre-selected singers will perform a short work with an accompaniment track, or could present a pre-recorded video playback, after which feedback will be offered.

For Solo Singers: February 2 - Session #18: Interpreting masterworks I - solo movements from Bach's Christmas Oratorio - http://www1.cpdl.org/wiki/index.php/Weinachts_Oratorium_(Christmas_Oratorio),_BWV_248_(Johann_Sebastian_Bach)#Individual_movements_3

For Solo Singers: February 9 - Session #19: Interpreting masterworks II - solo movements from Mendelssohn's Elijah - http://www0.cpdl.org/wiki/index.php/Elias_(Elijah),_Op._70_(Felix_Mendelssohn)#Complete_work

For Choir Conductors and Choristers: February 16 - Session #20: Choir clinics - Analyzing your conducting and your choir's performance. Be prepared to play a video of your choir performance for all to see.

For Choir Conductors and Choristers: February 23 - Session #21: Choir clinics - Analyzing your conducting and your choir's performance. Be prepared to play a video of your choir performance for all to see.

For Choir Conductors and Choristers: March 2 - Session #22: Choir clinics - Analyzing your conducting and your choir's performance. Be prepared to play a video of your choir performance for all to see.

For Choir Conductors and Choristers: March 9 - Session #23: Choir clinics - Analyzing your conducting and your choir's performance. Be prepared to play a video of your choir performance for all to see.

For Choir Conductors and Choristers: March 16 - Session #24: Choir clinics - Analyzing your conducting and your choir's performance. Be prepared to play a video of your choir performance for all to see.

For Choir Conductors and Choristers: March 23 - Session #25: Choir clinics - Analyzing your conducting. Be prepared to play a video of your choir performance for all to see.

The final 5 sessions are for conductors, composers, music education majors, and choristers.

March 30 - Session #26 PART I - observing and analyzing conducting techniques in video performances by Harold Rosenbaum and conductors of the past, both choral and orchestral.

April 6 - Session #27 Part II - observing and analyzing conducting techniques in video performances by Harold Rosenbaum and conductors of the past, both choral and orchestral.

April 13 - Session #28: Achieving successful and gratifying choir tours and recording sessions.

April 20 - Session #29: Working with accompanists, orchestras and soloists

April 27- Session #30: Ask the Choral Doctor: During this grand finale, participants can bring up any musical topic that Dr. Rosenbaum might be able to advise them on, whether it is something not discussed in previous sessions, or a review or expansion of concepts already discussed.

Canticorum Virtuosi, Inc. has always had an educational component in addition to presenting concerts and making commercial recordings. It has taken professional singers into high schools to help young singers. For nineteen years it ran a youth choir. It regularly gives free concert tickets to student groups. It runs a conducting workshop twice a year, in which scholarships are often offered.

Their concerts and events are made possible, in part, by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature. Their concerts and events are also made possible by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council.

More about The New York Virtuoso Singers at http://www.nyvirtuoso.org/ and more about The Canticum Novum Singers at http://canticumnovum.org/.

