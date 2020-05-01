Can You Figure Out These Gibberish Theater Phrases and Lyrics?

'das home musk gogh ohm' translates to...? Try to figure out these theater phrases and lyrics in gibberish!

Gibberish (sometimes called Jibberish or Mad Gabs) has been a popular puzzle game going around social media. The puzzles, also known as mondegreens, contain small words that, when put together, make a word or phrase.

Can you figure out these theater phrases and lyrics? Scroll to the bottom for the answers!

The Puzzles

"aye can tie av row ers ul"

"dell aid ease ewe el hunch"

"ann dee toe knee ah ward goghs chew"

"i an oth rowing a way aim may sh at"

"ev ree bode een owes that wheels too be sea x why ives"

"hull ohm eye neigh miss el deep rise"

"dan sing thrill off"

"off eel pratt e"

"the ole bee in debt ting"

"das home musk gogh ohm"

"if eat snow ta yur praw p down too chat"

"al duh way earl dess ah stay g"

"mai neigh me es ray g nah gorge n ian am as if dee uhl"

"an doll at chazz"

"een come ing way t fur may"

"low vow zone oh pen doe ur"

"way ving the roo ah wind o"

"the ate her es may lay fife"

"Fye vundra d twin tea fye vow sand sea x un dread men ettes"

"burr odd weigh wur old"

Hints

"aye can tie av row ers ul" - A busy theater person says this

"dell aid ease ewe el hunch" - A song from Company

"ann dee toe knee ah ward goghs chew" - Before a winner is announced

"i an oth rowing a way aim may sh at" - A lyric from Hamilton

"ev ree bode een owes that wheels too be sea x why ives" - A lyric from Six

"hull ohm eye neigh miss el deep rise" - A lyric from The Book of Mormon

"dan sing thrill off" - A song from Wicked

"off eel pratt e" - A lyric from West Side Story

"the ole bee in debt ting" - A song from Beetlejuice

"das home musk gogh ohm" - A common theater phrase

"if eat snow ta yur praw p down too chat" - Another common theater phrase

"al duh way earl dess ah stay g" - Shakespeare quote

"mai neigh me es ray g nah gorge n ian am as if dee uhl" - A lyric from Mean Girls

"an doll at chazz" - A lyric from Chicago

"een come ing way t fur may" - A lyric from Hadestown

"low vow zone oh pen doe ur" - A song from Frozen

"way ving the roo ah wind o" - A song from Dear Evan Hansen

"the ate her es may lay fife" - Something a theater kid might say

"fye vundra d twin tea fye vow sand sea x un dread men ettes" - A lyric from Rent

Answer Key

"aye can tie av row ers ul" - I can't I have rehearsal

"dell aid ease ewe el hunch" - The Ladies Who Lunch

"ann dee toe knee ah ward goghs chew" - And the Tony Award Goes To...

"i an oth rowing a way aim may sh at" - I'm not throwing away my shot

"ev ree bode een owes that wheels too be sea x why ives" - Everybody knows that we used to be six wives

"hull ohm eye neigh miss el deep rise" - Hello, my name is Elder Price

"dan sing thrill off" - Dancing Through Life

"off eel pratt e" - I feel pretty

"the ole bee in debt ting" - The Whole Being Dead Thing

"das home musk gogh ohm" - The show must go on

"if eat snow ta yur praw p down too chat" - If it's not your prop, don't touch it

"al duh way earl dess ah stay g" - All the world's a stage

"mai neigh me es ray g nah gorge n ian am as if dee uhl" - My name is Regina George and I am a massive deal

"an doll at chazz" - And all that jazz

"een come ing way t fur may" - I'm coming wait for me

"low vow zone oh pen doe ur" - Love Is An Open Door

"way ving the roo ah wind o" - Waving Through a Window

"the ate her es may lay fife" - Theater is my life

"Fye vundra d twin tea fye vow sand sea x un dread men ettes" - 525,600 minutes

"burr odd weigh wur old" - Broadway World!





