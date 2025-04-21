Camp Broadway Ensemble Will Perform at Carnegie Hall

The Broadway Education Alliance has just announced that the Camp Broadway Ensemble will perform with The New York Pops at their 42nd Birthday Gala in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall on Monday, April 28, 2025 at 7:00 pm. The New York Pops acclaimed Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke will direct The New York Pops’ world-renowned 78-member orchestra and an all-star concert event celebrating music honoree, Diane Warren. Special guest artists for this stellar concert event include Shoshana Bean, Sofia Carson, Taylor Dayne, Ariana DeBose, Michaela Diamond, Brandon Victor Dixon, Angelique Kidjo, LeAnn Rimes, The War and Treaty and other distinguished artists from the recording and theatre industries.

Camp Broadway Ensemble Artistic Director Theo Lencicki and Music Director Christine Riley cast the 60-member ensemble that features talented tween and teen performers, ages 12-17, from around the world. To prepare for this special performance, the cast will participate in an intensive 3-day music and movement rehearsal that includes a masterclass in dance taught by a Broadway musical theater performer Shannon Mullen.

This year’s concert marks Camp Broadway’s 17th appearance with the New York Pops. “We are thrilled to have Camp Broadway join us once again for our 42nd Birthday Gala,” says Anne Swanson, The New York Pops President and Executive Director. "Our partnership is always a highlight at our annual gala concert, as we bring together students from throughout the country and the world to celebrate the power of live music with our orchestra.”

The Camp Broadway Ensemble cast hails from 15 states (representing 48 cities across the United States, Jakarta, Indonesia, and Seoul, Korea.)

Concert-only tickets, starting at $61, are available via carnegiehall.org, at 212-247-7800, or the Carnegie Hall Box Office at 57th and Seventh.

Camp Broadway is an award-winning theater arts education and enrichment program that provides children with access to exceptional performing arts instruction and performance opportunities that build confidence and presentation skills.

To learn more about this and other Camp Broadway camps, classes and events, visit, www.CampBroadway.com.

To learn more about The New York Pops, contact Stephen Furda at Stephen.Furda@nypops.org.