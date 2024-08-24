Camille Sharp Releases New Mystery MURDER CHECKS INN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A charming inn, a locked room, and a killer on the loose-welcome to Golden Glen's most perplexing mystery. Author Camille Sharp invites readers to unravel a new mystery in her latest release, Murder Checks Inn: A Maiden Harlow Mystery, Book 1.

This new cozy mystery introduces readers to a picturesque small-town setting where a tranquil life is turned upside down by murder.

Golden Glen, a beautiful oasis nestled in northern Michigan, is renowned for its orchards, wineries, and undeniable charm. However, this serene locale becomes the backdrop for a chilling murder when an unpopular guest is found dead in his locked room, while the inn is bustling with unsuspecting guests. With no witnesses or clues, the peaceful Harlow House is thrown into chaos.

Maiden Harlow, who has always enjoyed a quiet life helping to run her family's inn, is suddenly thrust into the role of amateur sleuth. As rumors spread and suspicions mount, Maiden finds herself under the scrutiny of Captain McAlister, the new head of the local police department. Tensions rise when a second murder further complicates the investigation, putting the inn's reputation and future on the line.

Armed with her sharp observational skills, a knack for remembering details, and a host of eccentric friends, Maiden is determined to uncover the truth. But with a growing list of suspects and the constant threat of danger, she must navigate through feuding guests, a bank robbery, and her unfortunate tendency to flirt with the new cop.

If you delight in witty, romantic mysteries with clever heroines and intricate plots, Murder Checks Inn is your perfect read. Get your copy today and join Maiden Harlow as she races against time to solve the case and save her family's business from ruin.

About the Author:

Camille Sharp's storytelling journey began at a young age with tales of a hamster on an unusual quest. From crafting stories in notebooks to penning her first novel on a heavy, brick-like laptop, Camille's passion for writing has only grown. Known for her smart, sexy, and kind heroines, Camille weaves romance, mystery, and deep interpersonal connections into her stories. With a firm belief in the power of books and imagination, Camille aims to transport readers to engaging worlds through her writing.

For more information, visit Camille Sharp's website and follow her on Facebook.

Website: https://camillesharpbooks.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61558394152566

Murder Checks Inn is available for purchase at: