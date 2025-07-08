Camille A. Brown and More to be Honored at Black Theatre United 2025 Gala

The event will take place on Monday, September 29, 2025 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom.
Black Theatre United will present its third annual Gala on Monday, September 29, 2025 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom. This year’s theme is “United: Today & Beyond” and will honor producers Mathew Knowles, Gena Avery Knowles, Tonya Lewis Lee and Lester Cooney and five-time Tony-nominated director and choreographer Camille A. Brown. Recently retired Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Executive Director Tom Viola will receive a Special Recognition Award.
The Honorary Co-Chairs for BTU’s annual Gala include Al Roker and Deborah Roberts, Common, Josh Groban, Karine Jean-Pierre, Tamron Hall, Sherri Shepherd, Ariana DeBose, Whoopi Goldberg and Sheryl Lee Ralph. Gala co-chairs include Julie Boardman and Anthony and Robyn Coles.
The evening will feature performances and appearances by members of the Broadway community and BTU Founders to be announced soon.
BTU, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, was founded to build pathways of access and opportunities for students and industry professionals who have been historically marginalized in the theatre community. Proceeds from the Gala will support BTU’s empowering programs, including The BTU Rise Marketing and Press Internship, The New Deal for Broadway, Business of Show discussion series, Community Town Hall events, BTU Designer Initiative, the Marva Hicks Musical Theatre Scholarship and BTU’s Broadway Bound Educational Program.
Vice President and co-creator of the Gala Michael McElroy said, "Since our inception, the founders of BTU have always believed in working with our entire artistic community to move towards becoming a space where all identities, and stories are valued, and centered as they boldly celebrate the breadth of humanity. This year's gala performances will partner founders with allies in musical moments that remind us of the power of our art form when we partner in song. Only when we continue to unite can our industry boldly and with great intention move towards fulfilling its fullest potential as a space for all."
Tables begin at $12,000. They are available now. You can also be a part of the call to action to inspire the next generation of Black theatre professionals in all communities across the country by becoming a sponsor.
