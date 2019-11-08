Calpulli Mexican Dance Company Will Present NAVIDAD: A MEXICAN-AMERICAN CHRISTMAS

Calpulli Mexican Dance Company will bring back their holiday production by Artistic Director Alberto Lopez Herrera and Co-Founder & Executive Director Juan Castaño. "Navidad: A Mexican-American Christmas" celebrates the holiday traditions experienced by a young person of Mexican immigrant parents growing up in New York City.

This unique cultural production will be presented this holiday season at the Apollo Theater for one show on Sunday December 1st and at Queens Theatre for four shows on Saturday December 14th and Sunday December 15th. Experiencing traditions from Aztec-inspired dance to Christmas carols, the youngster tries to bring their two worlds together. In a dream, they imagine the fusion of Mariachi music with Tchaikovsky, folk dance with ballet, and the wonderment of their two cultures. But a tempting character preaches the separation of these customs, and the youngster must choose.

SUNDAY DECEMBER 1st @ 3PM APOLLO THEATER

253 W 125th St, New York, NY 10027

Tickets on sale Nov 11th

SATURDAY DECEMBER 14th @ 2PM & 8PM SUNDAY DECEMBER 15th @ 1PM & 5PM

Queens Theatre

Flushing Meadows-Corona Park

14 United Nations Ave. South, Corona NY 11368

INFORMATION & TICKETS (718) 760-0064

http://queenstheatre.org/navidad-mexican-american-christmas

"Audiences will see how someone born in the USA may experience their parent's seemingly foreign culture and can be torn about their own cultural identity," said Mr. Lopez. He continued, "That is, until they discover that these qualities make them stronger. We are so excited to show the traditions of Mexico like posadas and villancicos as well as popular holiday music from the USA and dances inspired by the famous Nutcracker. We love seeing audiences' reactions when they see the way we blend these influences together in our world of fantasy."

NAVIDAD features commissioned choreographic works by Grisel Pren Monje, Rehearsal Director with Calpulli; Francisco Graciano formerly of the Paul Taylor Dance Company; Javier Dzul, Artistic Director of Dzul Dance Company and Mr. Castaño, Co-Founder of Calpulli. Live music is under the direction of George Saenz who made unique arrangements fusing classical and folk music for the production. Costumes are designed by Mr. Lopez with additional costume design by Amanda Gladu, Animation and Scenery by Ariel Rodriguez, and Lighting Design by Carolina Ortiz.

The Mexican-American Broadway star Gabriela Garcia joins the production as Dramaturg to Mr. Lopez bringing her experience in story telling and love of her Mexican-American culture to the production.

"Calpulli's stories are told through dance and music and have always dealt with love," said Executive Director Mr. Castaño. "NAVIDAD is no different, but it tells of love for family, for the multifaceted influences around us, and for oneself. We hope that children of immigrant families see themselves reflected in our story, and we hope immigrants feel celebrated by our story."

Major support was received from the New York Community Trust, New York State Council on the Arts, Dance/NYC, The Harkness Foundation for Dance, and the McGraw Foundation. This program and its performances in New York City is also supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs. Additional support was received via the Cultural Immigrant Initiative with Council Member Jimmy Van Bramer and Council Member Daniel Dromm.

CALPULLI Mexican Dance Company celebrates the rich diversity of Mexican and Mexican-American cultural heritage through dance and live music. Founded in 2003, the company tours from coast-to-coast in the USA and made its international debut in 2013 in the Kingdom of Bahrain in the Middle East. In 2019, it made its European debut in Istanbul, Turkey. At its performance at Lincoln Center Out of Doors in August 2015, Calpulli was hailed a "terrific company" by Dance Critic Brian Siebert of the New York Times. www.calpullidance.org





