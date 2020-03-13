Click Here for More Articles on COVID19: Broadway Impact
Café Carlyle Cancels Performances From March 24 Through May 2
Café Carlyle has announced, In an abundance of caution due to COVID-19, all performances from March 24th through May 2nd have been canceled.Affected events include:
Michael McDonald (March 24-April 4)
Mario Cantone (April 7-11)
Wayne Brady (April 14-18)
Bernie Williams (April 21-25)
Woody Allen & the Eddy Davis New Orleans Jazz Band (all Mondays through April 27)
Café Carlyle is currently working to reschedule the shows for a future date.
Continue to check www.cafecarlylenewyork.com for the latest updates.
