Café Carlyle Cancels Performances From March 24 Through May 2

Café Carlyle has announced, In an abundance of caution due to COVID-19, all performances from March 24th through May 2nd have been canceled.Affected events include:

Michael McDonald (March 24-April 4)

Mario Cantone (April 7-11)

Wayne Brady (April 14-18)

Bernie Williams (April 21-25)

Woody Allen & the Eddy Davis New Orleans Jazz Band (all Mondays through April 27)

Café Carlyle is currently working to reschedule the shows for a future date.

Continue to check www.cafecarlylenewyork.com for the latest updates.





