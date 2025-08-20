CUNY Dance Initiative to Present NVA & Guests In The World Premiere Of CRY WOLF

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The CUNY Dance Initiative (CDI), an expansive program providing New York City choreographers and dance companies with creative residencies on CUNY college campuses, will present the world premiere of "Cry Wolf" by NVA & Guests at Tribeca Performing Arts Center. General admission is $40, with student tickets available for $30.

Led by choreographer/artistic director Nicole von Arx, NVA & Guests is known for highly physical productions that have a strong emotional and dramatic drive. Since its founding in 2014, NVA & Guests has been invited to perform in Switzerland at the Bâtiment des Forces Motrices, Théâtre de Grand Champ, Théâtre Nuithonie, and Theatre am Gleis; and in the United States at The Joyce Theatre, The Westside Theatre, Joe's Pub, The New Victory Theatre, Triskelion Arts, CPR - Center for Performance Research, Judson Memorial Church, The Ailey Citigroup Theatre, The Museum of Moving Images, Sam Houston State University, TACAW, and the Chop Shop Festival.

Blending highly physical choreography, text, and audience interaction, "Cry Wolf" navigates a world where truth and deception blur. Rooted in the fable of "The Boy Who Cried Wolf", the work embraces the story's inherent playfulness while reimagining it to speak to our present reality. What happens when warnings are ignored? And what are real warnings and what are false? Through humor, movement, and theatricality, the piece explores responsibility, misinformation, and the weight of collective consequence.

The Saturday, October 25 at 4pm performance includes a brief talk-back, post show. The performance lasts approximately 60-75 minutes.

"Cry Wolf" was created with the support of two CUNY Dance Initiative Residencies: Gerald W. Lynch Theater at John Jay College (2024-25) and BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center (2025-26); Brooklyn Arts Council 2024 & 2025, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, Triskelion Arts, The Ardsley House Foundation, Danse Mirage Foundation, NYSCA with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature, and our donors.

Performance Details

Title: Cry Wolf

Company: NVA & Guests

Choreography and Direction: Nicole von Arx (in collaboration with the dancers)

Performing Cast: Gabriel E Katz, Michael William Arellano, Miriam Gittens, Caitlin Taylor,

Juan Carlos Franquiz II, Michael Greenberg, Eleni Loving, Dareon Blowe

Acting Coach: Charlotte Bydwell

Creative Advisor/Scientist: Melissa Gomis

Lighting Design: Matt Morris

Costume Design: Caitlin Taylor