CUNY Dance Initiative to Present Juan Usera Y La Tribu Del Juey: CARIBEANDO

The CUNY Dance Initiative (CDI), an expansive program providing New York City choreographers and dance companies with creative residencies on CUNY college campuses, will present Juan Usera y La Tribu del Juey: Caribeando on May 10th at 2pm at Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture.

Juan Usera y La Tribu del Juey (The Sambuco Tribe) celebrate the Caribbean in an all-ages show that combines music, dance, and storytelling. Caribeando features traditional Caribbean rhythms and dances such as bomba, plena, guaracha, jazz, and changüí, including present-day variations like bomba-reggaeton, all of which trace their origins back to West Africa. The event will showcase choreographed dances as well as traditional solo and couple performances, offering a vibrant celebration of Caribbean culture and its rich artistic heritage.

Juan Usera y La Tribu del Juey Sambuco (The Sambuco Tribe)

Caribeando

Saturday, May 10 at 2:00 p.m.

Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture (Bronx)

$12 general / $10 senior / $5 youth

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Juan Usera is an Afro-Puerto Rican artist and cultural bearer, a fourth-generation practitioner skilled in dance, percussion, teaching, and community education. He holds degrees in Education, History, and Dance from the University of Puerto Rico, as well as a Master's in Performance Studies from NYU. His academic work focuses on Puerto Rican, Caribbean, and Latin American music and culture, with research interests that include history, race and ethnicity, performance, music, dance, and belief systems. Usera founded and directs La Tribu del Juey Sambuco (The Sambuco Tribe), an Afro-Caribbean music and dance ensemble offering performances, workshops, and residencies. The ensemble has performed at notable venues such as Lincoln Center's Midsummer Night Swing. His work has received support from the Bronx Council on the Arts and the NYSCA Folk and Traditional Arts Apprenticeship Grant.