CRAIG Hosts Sketch Comedy Show and Interactive Haunted House

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The New York sketch comedy team CRAIG is hosting a comedy show and interactive haunted house at The Players Theatre on Saturday, November 1st, featuring some of NYC's funniest comedy performers and improvisers. Doors open and Haunted House begins at 9:30 PM.

Early-bird tickets are on sale now for $20, plus fees. The Players' Theatre - 115 MacDougal St, New York, NY 10012. Located at the corner of MacDougal St & Minutia Ln, near the West 4th St subway stop.

CRAIG hosts a monthly residency at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre on 14th Street and regularly performs around the city at UCB, Brooklyn Comedy Collective, and The Players' Theatre.