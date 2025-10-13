 tracker
CRAIG Hosts Sketch Comedy Show and Interactive Haunted House

The event is on Saturday, November 1st.

By: Oct. 13, 2025
CRAIG Hosts Sketch Comedy Show and Interactive Haunted House Image
The New York sketch comedy team CRAIG is hosting a comedy show and interactive haunted house at The Players Theatre on Saturday, November 1st, featuring some of NYC's funniest comedy performers and improvisers. Doors open and Haunted House begins at 9:30 PM.

Early-bird tickets are on sale now for $20, plus fees. The Players' Theatre - 115 MacDougal St, New York, NY 10012. Located at the corner of MacDougal St & Minutia Ln, near the West 4th St subway stop.

CRAIG hosts a monthly residency at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre on 14th Street and regularly performs around the city at UCB, Brooklyn Comedy Collective, and The Players' Theatre.



