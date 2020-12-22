CONTEST: Enter Your Submission for 2020: The TikTok Musical!
Submit your original songs for 2020: The TikTok Musical!
2020 has been... quite the year, hasn't it?
We've experienced the Broadway shutdown, incredible virtual adaptations, the resilience of the theater community, the rise of a musical made entirely by TikTok, and more.
As we near the end of the year, we'd like to feature those great content creators with our 2020: The Musical contest!
Upload your TikTok song about the 2020 experience and tag it with the hashtag #bww2020musical, then share the link in the form below! And while you're at it, follow us on TikTok!
Submissions Accepted: December 22 through December 27
Voting Period: December 28 through January 3
Winner Announced: January 4
The creator with the most votes at the end of the voting period will receive a merchandise prize from our Theatre Shop!
SUBMIT YOUR ENTRY HERE!
