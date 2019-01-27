CONFIRMED: The Original Cast of RENT Will Make Appearance on Tonight's Live Broadcast

RENT
Fox has confirmed that the original Broadway company of RENT will make an appearance during tonight's live broadcast!

In a statement, they said, "We can confirm that the original Broadway cast of RENT will appear during tonight's live telecast airing 8:00-11:00 PM ET/PT on FOX."

This announcement comes following a rumor that they would appear when photos surfaced of cast members' initials on set. Check out those photos and read more here.

Check out the photo below of the original Broadway cast and the Larson family joining the cast on set of RENT!

Actress Kiersey Clemons ("Hearts Beat Loud"), Emmy nominee and Tony Award winner Brandon Victor Dixon ("Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert"), singer/songwriter Jordan Fisher ("Hamilton," 2017 winner of "Dancing with the Stars"), actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens ("Second Act," "Grease: Live"), newcomer and singer/songwriter Brennin Hunt("Nashville"), R&B/Pop superstar Mario (EMPIRE), recording artist Tinashe ("Dancing with the Stars") and performer Valentina ("RuPaul's Drag Race") are set to star in the highly anticipated live musical event. Additionally, Keala Settle will perform the iconic solo from "Seasons of Love" and join the ensemble in the live musical.

The groundbreaking, Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical is a re-imagining of Puccini's "La Boheme," and set in New York City's gritty East Village. "Rent" tells the unforgettable story of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams during a time of great social and political turmoil. Winner of four TONY AWARDS and the Pulitzer Prize, writer/composer Jonathan Larson's tour de force continues to offer an inspiring message of hope and friendship.

