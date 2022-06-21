COMPANY Sets Summer Closing on Broadway; Show to Tour in 2023-24

The thrilling revival of Stephen Sondheim's and George Furth's Company, which is the most honored musical of the Broadway season receiving every major award for Best Musical Revival including the 2022 Tony Award, will play its final performance at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on Sunday, July 31 at 2 PM. A North American tour of Company is planned for the 2023-2024 season.

When it ends its run on July 31, Company will have played 300 performances (268 regular performances and 32 preview performances).

Producer Chris Harper said, "It remains the honor of a lifetime to bring Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's masterpiece to Broadway in Marianne Elliott's Tony Award-winning reimagined production. It is a testament to the dedication of everyone who works on the production that we have withstood all the challenges that Broadway has faced over the last two years to share this show with our amazing audiences.

We have six more weeks of performances to celebrate our astonishing cast, orchestra, and crew at the Jacobs Theatre and we are delighted to be planning a touring production to bring Company to audiences across North America soon."

Company began preview performances on March 2, 2020, and, following the Broadway shutdown, resumed previews on November 15, 2021. The production was in previews when on November 26, 2021, Broadway suffered the devastating loss of composer Stephen Sondheim. This production of Company was the last Broadway production of his work that he saw to fruition before his passing at the age of 91. The evening of his passing, director Marianne Elliott and the cast of Company, led by Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone, took the stage and dedicated the production in his honor.

The production opened to critical acclaim on Thursday, December 9, 2021 and has been called "gloriously transformative" (New York Times), "dazzling" (The Hollywood Reporter), "sensational" (Variety), "deeply funny," (Washington Post), "a phenomenon that should be experienced in person at least once in this life," (The New Yorker), and "hands down the best musical production of the season" (New York Post).

The production received five Tony Awards, more than any other musical this season including Best Musical Revival, Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Patti LuPone), Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Matt Doyle), Best Scenic Design of a Musical (Bunny Christie). Marianne Elliott also received the Tony for Best Director of a Musical, her third Tony Award, making her the most honored female director in Broadway history. It also received four Drama Desk Awards, three Outer Critics Circle Awards, four Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards, and the GLAAD Media Award.

Company stars Tony Award winner Katrina Lenk and the legendary Patti LuPone who received her third Tony Award for her electrifying performance as Joanne. Joining Lenk and LuPone are some of New York's most beloved and accomplished actors including Matt Doyle who received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of Jamie, three-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald as David, two-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Sieber as Harry, two-time Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Terence Archie as Larry, Grammy Award winner Etai Benson as Paul, Bobby Conte as P.J., Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Greg Hildreth as Peter, Manu Narayan as Theo, and Rashidra Scott as Susan.

The complete cast of Company also includes Kathryn Allison, Britney Coleman, Jacob Dickey, Javier Ignacio, Anisha Nagarajan, Nicholas Rodriguez, Heath Saunders, Tally Sessions, and Matt Wall.

Company, the musical comedy masterpiece about the search for love and cocktails in the Big Apple is turned on its head in Elliott's revelatory staging, in which musical theatre's most iconic bachelor becomes a bachelorette. At Bobbie's (Lenk) 35th birthday party, all her friends are wondering why isn't she married? Why can't she find the right man? And, why can't she settle down and have a family? This whip smart musical comedy, given a game-changing makeover for a modern-day Manhattan, features some of Sondheim's best loved songs, including "Company," "You Could Drive a Person Crazy," "The Ladies Who Lunch," "Side by Side," and the iconic "Being Alive."

Sondheim and Elliott collaborated to update this masterpiece, bringing Bobbie's array of friends and lovers unswervingly into the 21st century: Paul (Etai Benson) is waiting patiently for his fiancée Jamie (nee "Amy," played by Matt Doyle) to get over his increasingly frantic wedding day jitters. Sarah (Jennifer Simard) struggles with her body image while her husband Harry (Christopher Sieber) struggles with sobriety - their marital tensions bubbling just under the surface. Joanne (Patti LuPone) is taking a third try at marriage with Larry (Terence Archie), the object of his wife's affections ... and savage barbs. Peter (Greg Hildreth) and Susan (Rashidra Scott) seem to have the perfect marriage, until perfection proves impossible. Sophisticated Jenny (Nikki Renée Daniels) and her square husband David (Christopher Fitzgerald) can't wrap their heads around Bobbie's perpetually single status and aren't shy about expressing their concern. All while Bobbie juggles three men: Andy (nee "April," played by Claybourne Elder), the sexy flight attendant, Theo (nee "Kathy," played by Manu Narayan), the small-town boy trying to find his way in the city, and P.J. (nee "Marta," played by Bobby Conte), the native New Yorker who's head-over-heels for his hometown.

The creative team for Company includes Drama Desk Award nominee Liam Steel (choreography), Joel Fram (musical supervisor), 2022 Tony Award winner Bunny Christie (set and costume design), Tony Award nominee Neil Austin (lighting design), Tony Award nominee Ian Dickinson (sound design), Tony Award nominee David Cullen (orchestrations), Sam Davis (dance arrangements), Chris Fisher (illusions), Campbell Young Associates (hair, wig, and makeup design), and Cindy Tolan (casting).

Tickets can be purchased at www.companymusical.com, www.telecharge.com, by calling (800) 447-7400, or at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre box office.

Company is produced on Broadway by Elliott & Harper Productions, The Shubert Organization, Catherine Schreiber, Nederlander Presentations, Inc., Crossroads Live, Annapurna Productions, Hunter Arnold, No Guarantees, Jon B. Platt, Michael Watt, John Gore Organization, Tim Levy, Grove•Reg, Hornos•Moellenberg, Being Alive Productions/ Ben Lowy, LD Entertainment/MWM Live, Daryl Roth/Tom Tuft, Salmira Productions/Caiola Productions, Adler•Federman•Levine, Aged in Wood/Lee•Sachs, Beard•Merrie•Robbins, Berinstein•Lane /42nd. club, Boyett•Miller/Drew Hodges, Finn•DeVito/Independent Presenters Network, Armstrong•Ross/Gilad•Rogowsky, Boardman•Koenigsberg/Zell•Seriff, Concord Theatricals•Sanders Productions/ Abrams•May, DeRoy•Brunish/Jenen•Rubin, Fakston Productions/ Sabi•Lerner•Ketner, Maggio•Abrams/Hopkins•Tackel, Levy & Chauviere, and Jujamcyn Theaters.



