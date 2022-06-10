COME FROM AWAY in Concert Featuring Toronto Cast to be Presented as Part of COME HOME 2022

Come From Away will return home in a concert version that takes you into the heart of the true story of 7000 stranded passengers and how the people of Gander, Appleton, Gambo, Glenwood, Norris Arm and Lewisporte welcomed them. The 100-minute concert production will reunite the Toronto cast and band with Petrina Bromley. The concert will take place at Mary Brown's Centre, 50 New Gower Street, St. John's.

On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.



COME FROM AWAY is the breathtaking musical that reminds you of what good the human spirit is capable of. Written by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and directed by Christopher Ashley, this musical shines a lot on the best of what we are capable in the absolute worst of times.



In a heartbeat, 38 planes with 6,579 passengers were stranded in a remote town in Newfoundland on a devastating day in September 2001. The locals in Gander opened their hearts and homes to thousands of stranded strangers, spurring unexpected camaraderie in extraordinary circumstances.

The Toronto production of Come From Away ended its run on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at the Royal Alexandra Theatre, after playing for 855 performances

The Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical Come From Away, is now in its 4th year on Broadway and continues to play at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre since it reopened on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. The smash hit Australian production of Come From Away was the first of the five international productions to return to the stage with an engagement in Sydney where it is playing through January 2022. The Olivier Award-winning production of Come From Away reopened on London's West End on Thursday, July 22, 2021 and the North American Tour continues tomorrow, December 28, 2021 in Greensboro, NC.

The Grammy Award-nominated original Broadway cast recording of Come From Away is available digitally and in stores everywhere. Grammy Award winner David Lai, and Grammy Award nominees Ian Eisendrath, August Eriksmoen, Irene Sankoff and David Hein served as album producers.

Apple Original Films' filmed version of the Tony & Olivier Award-winning hit musical Come From Away, produced by eOne, Hasbro's entertainment studio, premiered globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 10, and was nominated for the Critics Choice Award for Best Movie made for Television. Come From Away, marks the first Broadway show to be streamed by Apple TV+, and is directed by Tony Award-winner Christopher Ashley, who directed the original Broadway production, and stars an ensemble cast led by members of the Broadway show. The live performance of Come From Away was filmed in New York at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre in May 2021, where the Broadway production is staged, for an audience that included 9/11 survivors and front-line workers; and, employed over 200 people including members of the Broadway crew, staff and creative teams.