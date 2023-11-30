COME FROM AWAY Will Return to Gander in Summer 2024

Following this year’s successful inaugural run in Gander, Come From Away will return in summer 2024.

The 2024 production will run from June 28 to September 1 at the Joseph R Smallwood Arts & Culture Centre. Returning and new cast and band members will be announced in the new year.

Under the creative leadership of acclaimed local director Jillian Keiley and originating Come From Away producer Michael Rubinoff, the 2023 pilot was an overwhelming success. All 37 shows sold out well in advance and Gander and area businesses saw a noticeable increase in activity from out of town traffic. Room sales in the Gander region were up by 11 percent and total room revenue was up by 15 percent for the July to September period compared to the same time in 2022.

Come From Away has a history of success in Newfoundland and Labrador, beginning with the Come From Away concert series presented during Come Home 2022. Since then, it has been a priority of Premier Furey and the Provincial Government to bring the Come From Away story to our residents and visitors, in celebration of the kindness and compassion shown to the ‘come from aways’ who were diverted to Gander and surrounding communities in September 2001.

Tickets for Come From Away will go on sale on Monday, December 4.

