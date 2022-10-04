CIRCLE LINE Announces “Howling Halloween Pup Cruise”

Spooky season has officially entered NYC, and the iconic sightseeing cruise line, Circle Line has just announced their furry friend event, the Howling Halloween Pup Cruise.

On Sunday, October 30 at 11 AM, Circle Line invites all humans and dogs to dress to impress in their very best Halloween costumes. During the hour-long cruise to the Statue of Liberty, passengers (and dogs) will be wagging their tails to Halloween and dog-inspired tunes, capturing adorable photo moments, experiencing tasty fall-inspired treats, receiving fun swag, and participating in a special costume contest with elite prizes.

After the successful Pawsitively Perfect Pup Cruise this past July, Circle Line is continuing its partnership with North Shore Animal League America, to host an open adoption from 9AM - 1PM at Pier 83 for guests to meet and connect with dogs and puppies that are looking for their forever home. Tickets for the cruise begin at $30.00 and 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the organization.

Photo Credit: Matt Ritchie for Circle Line