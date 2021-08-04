CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Adds Cecily Strong, Mario Cantone, Jackie Hoffman, and More to Return Lineup

Celebrity Autobiography, the international hit comedy Broadway sensation and winner of the Drama Desk Award will return for 2 nights only live on stage Thursday, August 19 and Friday, August 20 at 7pm at the show's original home, The Triad.

The shows will feature Cecily Strong, Lewis Black (August 19 only), Mario Cantone, Jackie Hoffman, Scott Adsit, Alan Zweibel and show creators, Emmy-nominated, Drama Desk-winner Eugene Pack & Drama Desk winner Dayle Reyfel.

There will also be a performance Sunday, August 22 at 7:30pm at the Southampton Arts Center which will feature Matthew Broderick, Christie Brinkley, Susan Lucci, Ralph Macchio, Eugene Pack, Dayle Reyfel and Alan Zweibel (tickets $105, $85, $65).

Created by Eugene Pack & developed by Pack & Dayle Reyfel, Celebrity Autobiography features top performers bringing to life the actual memoirs of a wide range of celebrities. How does Vanna flip her panels? What does Stallone store in his freezer? Why did Justin Bieber get stuck in the trunk of a car? What does Hasselhoff reveal about the beauties of Baywatch? Get ready to find out. The passages run the gamut from the "poetry" of Matthew McConaughey...to the acting process of Mariah Carey...to the most famous Hollywood love triangle in history--Elizabeth Taylor, Debbie Reynolds & Eddie Fisher--told from all sides! And what's remarkable and unforgettably hilarious - it's all "in their own words".

Audiences at Celebrity Autobiography are treated to an entertaining evening of non-stop laughter as a mix of talented, hilarious performers act out classic excerpts from a range of celebrity tell-alls by Bieber to Beyoncé and Beyond! This unique, no holds-barred show is unlike anything else in New York (running for over 10 years) and has played for sold-out crowds all around the world including London's West End, Edinburgh, Australia's Sydney Opera House and a limited run on Broadway (with plans to return).

Tickets are $95, $65 and $50 (plus a two-drink minimum) and can be purchased at www.CelebrityAutobiography.com.