CATS Will Be Available on DVD, Blu-ray, and Digital Download on April 7
The Cats film will be available to own this spring! The film will be available on DVD and Blu-ray, as well as digital download, on April 7, 2020.
To pre-order the film, visit the Amazon link here.
Get a first look at the DVD box art below:
Oscar-winning director Tom Hooper (The King's Speech, Les Mise?rables, The Danish Girl) transforms Andrew Lloyd Webber's record-shattering stage musical into a breakthrough cinematic event.
Cats stars James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson and introduces Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward in her feature film debut.
Featuring Lloyd Webber's iconic music and a world-class cast of dancers under the guidance of Tony- winning choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton, In the Heights), the film reimagines the musical for a new generation with spectacular production design, state-of-the-art technology, and dance styles ranging from classical ballet to contemporary, hip-hop to jazz, street dance to tap.
