CAROUSEL Revival Cast Album to Be Available Digitally June 8th, in Stores July 13

Producers Roy Furman and Scott Rudin announced today that the critically acclaimed revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel, now nominated for 11 Tony Awards®, will release a new cast recording. Available digitally on Friday, June 8, the album will be in stores on Friday, July 13.

Now playing at the Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street), Carousel is directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien and choreographed by 2018 Tony Award nominee Justin Peck. Carousel began preview performances on Wednesday, February 28 and officially opened on Thursday, April 12.

Carousel is the most nominated show of the 2017-2018 Broadway season with 11 Tony Award nominations, 12 Drama Desk Award nominations, and has also received three 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding Choreography (Justin Peck), Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical (Lindsay Mendez), and Outstanding Orchestrations (Jonathan Tunick), and a 2018 Chita Rivera Award for Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway show.

The Carousel Cast Recording will be released on Craft Recordings, in partnership with The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization - both part of Concord Music - and will be produced bySteven Epstein. Andy Einhorn and Sean Patrick Flahaven serve as executive producers.

The cast for this first new production in over 20 years is led by 2018 Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry as Billy Bigelow, Tony Award winner and 2018 Tony Award nominee Jessie Muelleras Julie Jordan, and 2018 Tony Award nominee Renée Fleming, in her first appearance in a Broadway musical, as Nettie Fowler. They are joined by 2018 Tony Award nominee Lindsay Mendez as Carrie Pipperidge, 2018 Tony Award nominee Alexander Gemignani as Enoch Snow, Margaret Colin as Mrs. Mullin, John Douglas Thompson as the Starkeeper, Amar Ramasar as Jigger, and Brittany Pollack as Louise.

The creative team of this new production of Carousel includes four-time Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto (Scenic Design), Tony and Academy Award winner, and 2018 Tony Award nominee Ann Roth (Costume Design), five-time Tony Award winner and 2018 Tony Award nominee Brian MacDevitt (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner and 2018 Tony Award nomineeScott Lehrer (Sound Design), Tony, Grammy, Emmy, and Academy Award winner and 2018 Tony Award nominee Jonathan Tunick (Orchestrations), and Andy Einhorn (Musical Supervision and Direction).

Set in a small New England factory town, Rodgers & Hammerstein's timeless musical Carousel describes the tragic romance between a troubled carnival barker and the young woman who gives up everything for him. Elevated to an epic scale with a sweeping musical score that features some of the most beloved numbers in the American songbook, and incandescent ballet sequences, this story of passion, loss, and redemption introduced Broadway to a new manner of musical drama and would captivate theatergoers for generations to come.

Carousel played its world premiere on Broadway at the Majestic Theatre on April 19, 1945, and received unanimous raves. Brooks Atkinson in The New York Times called Carousel "nothing less than a masterpiece." John Chapman of the Daily News proclaimed it "the finest musical play I have ever seen."

In 1999, Time Magazine named Carousel the best musical of the century, saying that Rodgers & Hammerstein "set the standard for the 20th-century musical, and this show features their most beautiful score and the most skillful and affecting example of their musical storytelling."

Craft Recordings is home to one of the largest and most prestigious collections of master recordings and compositions in the world. Its rich and storied repertoire includes legendary artists such as Joan Baez, Ray Charles, John Coltrane, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Miles Davis, Bill Evans, Vince Guaraldi, John Lee Hooker, Little Richard, Nine Inch Nails, Thelonious Monk, Otis Redding, R.E.M. and Traveling Wilburys, to name just a few.

Renowned imprints with catalogs issued under the Craft banner include Concord, Fantasy, Milestone, Nitro, Prestige, Riverside, Rounder, Specialty, Stax, Sugar Hill, Vanguard and Vee-Jay Records, among many others. Craft creates thoughtfully curated packages, with a meticulous devotion to quality and a commitment to preservation - ensuring that these recording endure for new generations to discover.

The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization and Craft Recordings are part of Concord Music, the independent, worldwide leader in the development, acquisition, and management of recorded music, music publishing, and theatricals performance rights.

