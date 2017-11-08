Budapest Theater Director is Fired After Actor Accuses Him of Abuse

According to Yahoo.com, the Budapest Operetta Theater has dismissed its artistic director, Miklos Gabor Kerenyi, following allegations that he beat an actor with a coat hanger in 1994.

Kerenyi took to Facebook to post an apology on Tuesday but he did not deny the allegations.

The actor, Akos Maros, said on ATV television that when he was late to a rehearsal, Kerenyi locked him in a room, told him to pull down his pants, and beat him on the buttocks with a coat hanger. Maros was only 18.

Kerenyi is the second theater director in Hungary to be dismissed due to allegations of abuse or sexual harassment, the first being Laszlo Marton formerly of the Comedy Theater in late October.

Click here to read the full article.





