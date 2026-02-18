Bryan Cranston, Bebe Neuwirth and More Join Honorary Committee for 92nd Annual Drama League Awards

The Drama League has revealed the 2026 Honorary Committee for the 92nd Annual Drama League Awards. The Awards Honorary Committee, still in formation, includes Bryan Cranston, Bebe Neuwirth, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Nathan Lane, and John Lithgow.



The Drama League previously announced the 2026 Special Recognition Award Recipients: Olivier and Grammy-nominated actress Caissie Levy will receive the Award for Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater; Tony Award-winning director David Cromer will be honored with the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing; Executive Producer of The Apollo Theatre Kamilah Forbes will be honored with the Contribution to the Theater Award; and The Gratitude Award will be presented to Tony nominee and Olivier Award winner Scott Ellis.



These awards will be presented during the famed luncheon ceremony at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on Friday, May 15, 2026, at 11:00 AM. The event will be hosted by Emmy Award winner Frank DiLella.



Nominations for the 2025-26 Broadway and Off-Broadway season will be announced on Monday, April 20, 2026 at 11:00 AM, at Lincoln Center’s New York Public Library for the Performing Arts (111 Amsterdam Avenue at 64th Street), and will also be livestreamed by BroadwayWorld.



Honoring the outstanding accomplishments of the theatrical community, The Drama League Awards will be bestowed in the following categories: Distinguished Performance Award, Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, Outstanding Direction of a Play, Outstanding Direction of a Musical, Founders Award for Excellence in Directing, Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater, Contribution to the Theater Award, The Gratitude Award.



Broadway and Off-Broadway productions must have started previews between April 21, 2025, and April 18, 2026 to be eligible for this season’s Drama League Awards.



Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...