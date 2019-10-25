Bruce Springsteen Opens Up About Parenting on CBS THIS MORNING

Legendary singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen offered new insight into his relationships with his father and children during an interview with "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King. Springsteen told King his complicated relationships with his father influenced how he raised his own kids.

"You've written a lot and sung about the relationship with your dad, your family that you've described as complicated in the past. But at the end of his life ... you all managed to work that out?" King asked.

"Pretty well," he said. "Better than, in some ways, I hoped for. You know, usually you don't expect those things to have a lovely conclusion in some way, you know?"

Watch the interview here:





Related Articles