Brooklyn Heights Comedy Nights Co-Hosted By Shelly Colman Come to Vineapple Cafe

Jul. 16, 2019  

The Brooklyn Heights Comedy Nights! (BHCN) is a monthly stand-up show @ The Vineapple Cafe featuring local comedians, big-time headliners, foreign nationals and everything in between. The show takes place on Thursday, July 18th @ 8:30pm with co-hosts Shelly Colman (2014 Newcomer National Grand Champion Ladies of Laughter Competition), Alex Fosella ("Modern Day Philosophers" podcast) and performers: Lauren Culp [Q.E.D.], Nicholas Hopping [Broadway Comedy Club], Lou Perez [We The Internet]and Maria Wojciechowski [Funhouse Comedy). Performers subject to change.

No cover, no minimum - food and beverages are available.

Vineapple Café is located at 71 Pineapple Street (between Hicks St & Henry Street) in Brooklyn. Take the # 2 or #3 subway to Clark Street. For BHCN info, call (347) 799-1701 or connect on Facebook @BrooklynHeightsComedyNights or e-mail: brooklynheightscomedy@gmail.co m.

For more Shelly information, contact: shellybiz@hotmail.com or 718-309-7153.



