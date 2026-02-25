Bronx Music Hall Unveils March Lineup Featuring Flamenco Festival Tribute, Women in Horror Panel and More

Bronx Music Hall will present a wide-ranging slate of programming this March, highlighted by a 25th Anniversary Flamenco Festival New York tribute to Lola Flores on March 7 and a March 21 Women in Horror panel and screening as part of Women’s History Month. The month also includes comedy, spoken word, Latin jazz, film and several free workshops.

Three programs are presented in partnership with Flamenco Festival New York: a March 7 tribute concert featuring Bobby Sanabria and Mara Rey; a March 8 Cajoneada percussion jam led by Alfonso Cid; and a March 12 Flamenco Palmas workshop with Xianex Barrera.

Saturday, March 7 – Bronx Rising!: Tribute to Lola Flores

7:00 p.m. | $25

Latin jazz and flamenco converge in a tribute marking the 25th Anniversary of Flamenco Festival New York. Bobby Sanabria performs with his Ascensión Band, joined by Mara Rey and Jennifer Jade.

Sunday, March 8 – Cajoneada with Alfonso Cid

4:00 p.m. | Free

An interactive flamenco percussion jam presented in English and Spanish.

Wednesday, March 11 – Women’s History Month Comedy Night

7:00 p.m. | $7

An all-women comedy showcase hosted by Peaches Rodriguez, featuring Sara Contreras and Sashalynn Medina.

Thursday, March 12 – The Word on 163rd with Sumbodies Mama

Doors: 6:30 p.m. | Event: 7:00 p.m. | $5

A spoken word open mic hosted by Bronx poet Sumbodies Mama. A $25 prize will be awarded for Best Original Poem.

Thursday, March 12 – Flamenco Palmas Workshop

6:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. | $10

Participants learn traditional flamenco rhythmic patterns accompanied by guitarist Ricardo Sanchez. Co-presented with New York City Center.

Sunday, March 15 – Free Playwriting Workshop with Alejandra Ramos Riera

11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. | Free (RSVP required)

Presented by Playwrights Horizons, the workshop explores storytelling and dramatic structure in a collaborative setting.

Sunday, March 15 – Sunday Salon: Evelina Antonetty – The Legacy & Work Continue

3:00 p.m. | Free

A conversation reflecting on the life and impact of Bronx activist Evelina Antonetty, followed by a book signing with Dr. Elaine Ruiz López.

Saturday, March 21 – Bronx Rising!: Women in Horror Panel

7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | Free

Panelists include Tina Romero, Xero Gravity, Gigi Saúl Guerrero and Vincent Tirado. The discussion explores the evolving role of women in the horror genre.

Saturday, March 21 – Special Screening: Queens of the Dead

8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. | $12

A screening of Tina Romero’s comedy-horror feature, followed by a Q&A. The event is part of the STAY SCARED! exhibition honoring filmmaker George A. Romero.

Sunday, March 22 – Sunday Salon: Rueda de Oro

3:00 p.m. | Free

A participatory program exploring Colombian bullerengue music organized by musician Juan Ospina.

Thursday, March 26 – Nuevas Voces: Juanga Lakunza Trombone Quintet

7:00 p.m. | $10

Part of the Emerging Voices in Latin Jazz series, featuring trombonist Juanga Lakunza, an educator with the Afro Latin Jazz Alliance.

Sunday, March 29 – Sunday Salon: Mimi Jones and the Berklee College of Music

3:00 p.m. | Free

Bassist and educator Mimi Jones presents a performance with student musicians from Berklee College of Music.

The Bronx Music Hall, a 14,000-square-foot venue developed by WHEDco, opened in 2024 as the borough’s first newly constructed independent music performance venue in more than 50 years and serves as the permanent home of the Bronx Music Heritage Center.